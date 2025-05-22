Thursday, May 22, 2025
28.2 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Photo credit: Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI)
Singapore PoliticsRDU
2 min.Read

RDU chief Ravi Philemon calls new Cabinet ‘disappointing’ as more women, youth should be given seats at the table

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: After Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong announced his new Cabinet on Wednesday evening (May 21), Ravi Philemon, the secretary-general of the opposition party Red Dot United (RDU), expressed disappointment.

“Women’s voices are muted. Young people’s voices are not heard. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s first Cabinet announcement was a moment that should have signalled meaningful change. Instead, it reinforced the status quo,” Mr Philemon wrote in a social media post.

While the announcement revealed some reshuffling and a couple of new faces from the May 3 polls were appointed to lead ministries, the members of the Cabinet have remained the same since PM Wong took office a year ago.

For Mr Philemon, this appeared to be a missed opportunity for PM Wong to address “real gaps in leadership” that had been present prior to the election, and he expressed that preserving the status quo would have “real consequences—for working families, for women, for young people, and for the vulnerable.”

- Advertisement -
See also  Gen Z version of Lawrence Wong spotted, netizens joke he's a long-lost son

The RDU chief noted that only three of the 15 full ministers are women, despite women having been nearly a third of the ruling People’s Action Party’s (PAP) candidates in the GE. Mr Philemon wrote that this could mean that policies that affect women, such as childcare options, work-from-home rights, legal protections at the workplace, and recognition for unpaid caregiving, would be deprioritised.

“The global research is conclusive. Governments with at least 50% women ministers score 17 points higher on the Women, Business and the Law Index, which measures legal equality in economic opportunity. Countries with more women in leadership are more likely to pass laws that remove inequality, strengthen protections for families, and invest in the long-term well-being of society. These aren’t cosmetic gains—they are structural,” he wrote.

Mr Philemon also noted that the average age of the new Cabinet is 55.1, adding concerns that younger Singaporeans today are “living through a very different Singapore” in terms of job security, housing costs, climate change, mental health, and other issues.

See also  "Your one vote is not enough. If you don't put in the effort, we will never see any change." - Tan Kin Lian

“The issues that affect young people most are dealt with in a piecemeal way—because their voices are not present in the Cabinet room. Things must change. Let’s not forget—Singapore is one of the few countries where 18-year-olds are expected to serve, to train, to carry a rifle for national defence, but cannot vote.”

- Advertisement -

The RDU chief also raised the issue of what he characterised as “bloated government and wasted resources” and again questioned why Singapore would need multiple Mayors, Senior Ministers, Ministers of State, and Senior Parliamentary Secretaries.

“For me, politics should always be about people, so Cabinets must reflect the people. That means more women at the table. More youth helping to shape the national agenda, and a leaner, more focused government that puts its weight—and its budget—behind solving real problems, not maintaining political comfort.

“RDU and I will remain committed to that fight. The fight to ensure Singaporeans are treated as first-class citizens in their own country, the only home we have,” he wrote. /TISG

See also  Edgefield Secondary School to conduct home-based learning after student tests positive for Covid-19

Read also: M Wong’s New Cabinet: Masagos loses Muslim Affairs portfolio, first-term MP Jeffrey Siow and David Neo take Transport and MCCY roles

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Topics

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

‘Where were the local fact-checkers?’ — WP leaders call out FB page that spread falsehood during GE

SINGAPORE: Earlier this week, Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam...

Yale-NUS College Library books pulped: ‘Operational lapse’, not Fahrenheit 451

“Who wants yesterday’s papers, who wants yesterday’s girls,” sang...

PM Wong’s New Cabinet: Masagos loses Muslim Affairs portfolio, first-term MP Jeffrey Siow and David Neo take Transport and MCCY roles

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has unveiled his...

81-year-old assaulted and robbed of $200 near Redhill Close

A routine afternoon turned violent for an 81-year-old man...

Business

Jalan Bukit Merah strata industrial units at E-Centre @ Redhill for sale at S$3.93M after 13% price cut

SINGAPORE: A portfolio of four adjoining Business 1 (B1)...

Woman claims company pressured staff into faking feedback for anonymous survey

SINGAPORE: A woman has raised concerns about whether some...

‘What should I do now?’: Employee with ‘good job’ says lack of purpose is killing his motivation

SINGAPORE: An employee took to Reddit to share how...

American sports car Corvette is coming to Singapore through Alpine Motors

SINGAPORE: American multinational company General Motors’ Corvette is officially...

Singapore Politics

PM Wong’s New Cabinet: Masagos loses Muslim Affairs portfolio, first-term MP Jeffrey Siow and David Neo take Transport and MCCY roles

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has unveiled his...

Andre Low, Eileen Chong say they’re ‘humbled’ and ‘honoured’ to serve as NCMPs

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) announced on Monday evening...

When “pro-Singapore” and “America first” converge

Singapore’s founding fathers didn’t always sing from the same...

SDP launches petition to reform Singapore’s electoral system including abolishing GRC system

SINGAPORE: On Sunday (May 18), at an appreciation dinner...

© The Independent Singapore