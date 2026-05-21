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Interior view of aeroplane cabin (for illustration purposes only) (Photo: Pexels/Pew Nguyen)
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Chinese man accused of stealing bank cards from fellow passenger during flight to Singapore

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: Aeroplane passengers are being reminded to stay alert to their belongings even during flights after a man was accused of stealing bank cards from another passenger on a plane headed to Singapore.

According to a report by 8world News, a 59-year-old Chinese man allegedly took two bank cards from a fellow passenger while onboard a flight travelling from South Korea to Singapore.

Police said the man was arrested during an enforcement operation at Changi Airport Terminal 1 on May 18 after officers allegedly found him in possession of two bank cards that did not belong to him.

Investigations later revealed that the suspect had allegedly accessed the victim’s luggage from the plane’s overhead compartment and removed the bank cards from a wallet inside the bag.

He then reportedly placed the wallet back into the luggage and returned the bag to its original position without alerting the victim that anything had been taken.

The man is expected to be charged in court. If convicted, he could face up to three years’ jail, a fine, or both.

Other related news

In a separate theft-related case, a former company director was accused of stealing accommodation, services and goods worth more than S$100,000 from the firm he previously worked for.

The 37-year-old man faced 23 charges, including deception, fraudulent services and forgery, and was later sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison.

Read more about the news story here

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