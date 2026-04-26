Man abuses position as director to steal over S$100,000, gets jail term

SINGAPORE: A man holding the power of being a director used it as an opportunity to do something illegal—to steal accommodation, services, and goods amounting to over S$100,000 from the company he once worked for. The 37-year-old suspect now faces 23 charges in court, including deception, fraudulent services, and forgery, and is now sentenced to three and a half years’ imprisonment. The remaining charges will be taken into consideration by the judge during sentencing.

Case details

The suspect has already been sent to a juvenile detention centre as young as 10 years old for theft, according to Shin Min Daily News. He became a director of a company between November 2022 and May 2023, and during his tenure, he stole from the company and continued to do so even after he left his position.

Investigations revealed that between June 2024 and May 2025, the suspect stole more than S$100,000, and also attempted to steal others of S$500 in insurance premiums by forging medical bills. His crime fell into three main classifications, namely pretending to buy goods from an online shopping platform, placing huge amounts of orders directly with wholesalers or catering businesses, and using services such as renting cars, renting apartments, or checking into hotels.

How did he commit his crimes?

In order to deceive his victims, he would show screenshots of transfers from his Wise e-wallet to create the illusion of payment, only to cancel the transfers later. When being questioned by victims, he would claim that the transactions needed time to process and then disappear afterwards.

The police then received 13 reports of similar cases, and the authorities identified the suspect as the mastermind of all fraud cases.

After his arrest in August 2025, the suspect has been in custody ever since. The authorities later confirmed that after being sent to a juvenile detention centre at the age of 10, and three years later, he was sentenced to another three years in the juvenile detention centre, three years after, for committing theft and fraud.

In similar news, a man was caught in the act when a neighbour vigilantly filmed his crime and reported it to the homeowner.

The homeowner knew that a stranger had gone inside their home, thanks to the evidence provided by the neighbour, and immediately reported the crime to the police.

Read more about the story here.