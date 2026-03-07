‘Thank you, neighbour’: Resident’s video leads to arrest of man who stole S$40,000 watch

SINGAPORE: A man was caught in the act when a neighbour vigilantly filmed his crime and reported it to the homeowner. Because of the evidence provided by the neighbour, the homeowner knew that a stranger had gone inside their home and immediately contacted the police regarding the crime. Fortunately, the identity of the suspect was discovered.

Case details

As reported by Shin Min Daily News, the thief stole several hundred dollars in cash and a luxury watch worth S$40,000. When the victim’s home was visited, the 39-year-old homeowner admitted that she and her husband were out at the time of the incident.

She shared that when her family returned home, the maid next door ran over to them in panic and showed them a video of the man who had gone inside their home. The maid initially thought that the man was their relative or close acquaintance, but after confirming that the person was a stranger, the homeowners called the police.

When interviewed, the maid stated that she saw the older man wandering suspiciously outside the unit, and because she did not know his identity, she did not dare approach him. Later on, she saw that the man went inside the house and left after 10 minutes, so she quickly took a video.

Moreover, another woman living across the street also declared that she saw the same man carrying a white bag on his shoulder and quickly disappeared into the corner of the alley.

The police stated that a 60-year-old male suspect was arrested. Preliminary investigations showed that the man is suspected of breaking into a residential unit and stealing cash and a luxury watch. The stolen watch has been recovered and is being used as evidence. It was also revealed that the man entered the unlocked door of the unit and had previously committed a similar crime in 2021.

The homeowner was then relieved when she learned that the suspect had been arrested by the police. Additionally, she also installed a lock on the outer iron gate of their unit after the incident to prevent such unfortunate crimes from happening again.

Other related news

In similar news about stealing in a unit, there was a recent report where a young man risked his own life by breaking into his neighbour’s 13th-floor apartment through the kitchen window. It was discovered that the 18-year-old man did this at least five times in the past six months, stealing an accumulated amount totaling to $900.

