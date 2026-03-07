// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, March 7, 2026
31.2 C
Singapore
type here...
In the Hood
2 min.Read

‘Thank you, neighbour’: Resident’s video leads to arrest of man who stole S$40,000 watch

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A man was caught in the act when a neighbour vigilantly filmed his crime and reported it to the homeowner. Because of the evidence provided by the neighbour, the homeowner knew that a stranger had gone inside their home and immediately contacted the police regarding the crime. Fortunately, the identity of the suspect was discovered.

Case details

As reported by Shin Min Daily News, the thief stole several hundred dollars in cash and a luxury watch worth S$40,000. When the victim’s home was visited, the 39-year-old homeowner admitted that she and her husband were out at the time of the incident. 

She shared that when her family returned home, the maid next door ran over to them in panic and showed them a video of the man who had gone inside their home. The maid initially thought that the man was their relative or close acquaintance, but after confirming that the person was a stranger, the homeowners called the police. 

See also  Passenger on crutches mocked and wrongly charged by Grab driver, sparking online outrage

When interviewed, the maid stated that she saw the older man wandering suspiciously outside the unit, and because she did not know his identity, she did not dare approach him. Later on, she saw that the man went inside the house and left after 10 minutes, so she quickly took a video. 

Moreover, another woman living across the street also declared that she saw the same man carrying a white bag on his shoulder and quickly disappeared into the corner of the alley. 

The police stated that a 60-year-old male suspect was arrested. Preliminary investigations showed that the man is suspected of breaking into a residential unit and stealing cash and a luxury watch. The stolen watch has been recovered and is being used as evidence. It was also revealed that the man entered the unlocked door of the unit and had previously committed a similar crime in 2021. 

The homeowner was then relieved when she learned that the suspect had been arrested by the police. Additionally, she also installed a lock on the outer iron gate of their unit after the incident to prevent such unfortunate crimes from happening again. 

See also  HDB, Town Council respond to Yee Jenn Jong's FB post about home in ‘the worst state’ he’d ever seen

Other related news 

In similar news about stealing in a unit, there was a recent report where a young man risked his own life by breaking into his neighbour’s 13th-floor apartment through the kitchen window. It was discovered that the 18-year-old man did this at least five times in the past six months, stealing an accumulated amount totaling to $900. 

Read more about the news story here.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Jobs

Jobseekers ask: ‘How bad is the job market in Singapore right now?’ as some say they’re losing hope after hundreds of applications

A growing number of jobseekers are questioning how tough the job market has become, sharing experiences of long job hunts and limited responses.
In the Hood

‘Daylight robbery’: S$4 fare for Punggol autonomous shuttles draws criticism

Many have greeted the news that the shuttle service is about to start positively, though some commenters online have expressed concerns over the S$4 fee they need to pay for the ride.

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

‘Daylight robbery’: S$4 fare for Punggol autonomous shuttles draws criticism

Many have greeted the news that the shuttle service is about to start positively, though some commenters online have expressed concerns over the S$4 fee they need to pay for the ride.

Hired for HR, ended up doing admin? Employee claims job scope quietly expanded

https://www.reddit.com/r/askSingapore/comments/1rgw13k/is_this_a_deal_breaker_something_to_grind_through/

‘Is it normal in Singapore families to share dishes without serving utensils?’ – Man asks, concerned about falling sick

The man clarified that he has no issue with this practice when it occurs within his own household

Singapore government raises retirement and re-employment age again

Starting July 1, 2026, the statutory retirement age will be raised from the current 63 to 64, and the upper limit for re-employment will also be raised from 68 to 69.

Business

Jobseekers ask: ‘How bad is the job market in Singapore right now?’ as some say they’re losing hope after hundreds of applications

A growing number of jobseekers are questioning how tough the job market has become, sharing experiences of long job hunts and limited responses.

‘It’s eating me up’: Unemployed 25-year-old struggles with S$50k credit card debt

SINGAPORE: Life has been rough for an unemployed 25-year-old man after he racked up S$50,000 in credit card debt. He shared that his mental health has worsened over time, and he feels like he can...

Singaporean data analyst returns from US expecting smooth job search, remains unemployed after a year

More than a year has passed since he started looking for work, and the 36-year-old is still unemployed.

Hired for HR, ended up doing admin? Employee claims job scope quietly expanded

https://www.reddit.com/r/askSingapore/comments/1rgw13k/is_this_a_deal_breaker_something_to_grind_through/

Singapore Politics

Pritam Singh: Process of bringing in new citizens, Permanent Residents, should be transparent

Mr Singh said, "​In Parliament last week, the DPM Gan announced that the Government would increase the intake of New Citizens and Permanent Residents over the next five years. The Workers’ Party be...

Louis Chua calls for government-subsidised discounts on hawker meals for Singaporeans

Mr Chua called on the Government, and not hawkers themselves, who are already struggling with low margins, to provide discounts for hawker food to Singaporeans based on their CHAS card type, with l...

Fadli Fawzi has been surprising Kaki Bukit residents with Buka Puasa meals

Mr Fadli and his teams have been giving out coupons for Kueh Raya and IFTAR

Singaporeans applaud immediate 20% increase in tobacco tax, but ask if more should be done to curb smoking

SINGAPORE: During the rollout of the national Budget on...

© The Independent Singapore

// //