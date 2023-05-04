Man complains that his partner earning less only wants to go to cheap places, asks if the relationship would be equal if he dates someone with his earning capacity

SINGAPORE: A man who considers himself in “middle-high income bracket” wonders if he should date someone with the same earning capacity so that the relationship would be more balanced.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the man wrote that he met a potential partner after he moved out of his parent’s place.

“Recently I learned that her income is half of what I am earning. Which explains her choice of dates (I let her choose where to go for dates and the activities) and even her friends”.

He explained that he and his girlfriend were in their mid-thirties, but she and her friends would still frequent places he went to when he was a poor university student.

“Whenever I (or my friends) are meeting up in other restaurants, she always says ‘oh so expensive and not worth it’. Although I enjoy the ambience and experience. Top it all, she does not seem to be ambitious in her career. Not everyone has to be, but I admire people who takes (sic) pride in their career and are ambitious. Because that is who I am too”, the man wrote.

“It finally occurred to me, if I am dating someone who is earning just as much as I do, wouldn’t the relationship be more equal? And I wouldn’t need to be drinking cheap beers with her friends and I can enjoy bespoke cocktails (likely alone)”, he added.

He wrote that he wanted advice from netizens and said that it was probably shallow of him to think of financial capabilities in a relationship. However, he explained that lifestyle differences have caused him to rethink his relationship.

Here’s what netizens who commented on the post said:

Last month, a woman took to social media after discovering the very different priorities she and her husband had when spending their monthly combined income of $3,200.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the woman wrote that she was a sales assistant in a mall and worked about eight to 10 hours a day, six days a week. Her husband worked in an office and always stayed late till about 8 or 9 pm daily. “We make a total of above 3.2K a month. We have a saving plan which we put in 150 each a month. We are both going into our mid 30s. And it seems like the baby issue have to come into the picture”, she wrote.

The woman added that her husband believed in saving up for their child’s future and cutting costs by taking out childcare and daycare. However, she felt that they could not take care of their child without a domestic helper. The man suggested his mother could help them care for their child, but the woman said the mother, over 70 years old and having trouble walking, would hardly help.

Read the full story here:

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg