Man climbs down monsoon drain to save kitten

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A man was spotted climbing down a canal to save a kitten drenched in water.

“Kudos to this man for making an effort to climb down the monsoon drain to save this kitten. Thank you, sir,” wrote Facebook page ROADS.sg, sharing the video first uploaded by Instagram account singapore_incidents on Sunday (Sept 6).

At the beginning of the video, a man could be seen going down the ladder, entering the canal.

- Advertisement -

He had a plastic bag in hand and reached out to the kitten hanging on to the edge.

The man successfully grabbed the kitten that was dripping wet.

- Advertisement -

Members from the online community applauded the man’s efforts.

“Poor cat, if nobody saved it, it may have drowned and got washed away. Good job to the worker,” a netizen noted.

Facebook user Shen Sequitor extended a token of appreciation for the man’s kindness.

“Is anyone aware of how to contact or reach out to the rescuer? I’d like to give him a small hamper and a contribution for his selflessness. He is an amazing person, and he went out of his way. The cat would have a near-certain death if not for his intervention,” said the netizen.

- Advertisement -

Strangers rescuing animals in danger are often shared on social media.

On Jul 26 this year, a food delivery rider was seen stopping on a Central Expressway slip road to rescue a turtle attempting to cross the road.

In its attempt to cross, the turtle came dangerously close to the wheels of multiple cars.

The food delivery rider picked up the turtle and transferred it to safety. /TISG

Read related: Turtle crossing CTE slip road almost run over multiple times, saved by delivery rider

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg