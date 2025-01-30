SINGAPORE: Yet another Singaporean has gone online to complain about CNY price hikes—this time, over coffee at a hawker centre.

Taking to the r/askSingapore subreddit, he shared his frustration over the unexpected price surge, stating that he was shocked to find his usual cup of coffee now cost at least 30% more.

“Now, I understand that costs may fluctuate, but this feels excessive, especially during a time of celebration like Chinese New Year,” he wrote. “While I understand businesses need to profit, this price hike feels exploitative. Perhaps there could be a more balanced approach, with a moderate price increase instead of such a significant jump,” he added.

He then turned to the community for opinions, asking whether hawkers were “exploiting tradition or just plain greedy?”

“Doubt the vast majority of hawkers make a lot of money”

Many users disagreed with the man’s views in the comments section. Some explained that businesses raise prices during festive periods to provide bonuses or higher wages to their employees. A few others suggested he could cook at home if he didn’t want to pay more.

One user said, “Cook instant noodles at home, lah. Why complain? There’s a price for laziness…. Eat before going out, come back, and cook…”

Another explained, “Doubt the vast majority of hawkers make a lot of money. The rise in the cost of raw food during this period will impact them heavily as it’s a major portion of their operating cost. Also, I need to pay extra for assistants, so I’ll gladly pay if it’s within 20%.”

A third shared, “They work during a holiday when others normally stop working. Stalls are shorthanded. If you don’t like it, don’t get coffee or buy food from them. Stock up and cook yourself.”

Still, a handful of users echoed the man’s sentiments, sharing that they were also baffled by how much some businesses had raised their prices. One user wrote, “[This is] plain greedy!” Another commented, “Boycott to show discontent.”

In other news, a diner shared on social media that when she went to eat at one of the White Restaurants (the Original Sembawang White Beehoon), she was taken aback by the steep price markup.

“The price markup was insane; e.g., the usual price of $8.50 for the bee hoon became S$10.80, not including GST and service charge.” she wrote on the r/askSingapore forum on Monday (Jan 27).

