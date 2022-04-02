Man beats traffic with mini foldable bike, travels across Causeway as borders open, becomes first to reach Johor customs from Singapore

Home News Man beats traffic with mini foldable bike, travels across Causeway as borders...

Photo: FB screengrab/China Press Johor

He started his journey as soon as the borders opened at midnight, using his bright green bike.

By Hana O
As the Singapore-Malaysia land border restrictions were officially lifted on Friday (April 1), there was a sense of excitement in the air despite the traffic jam.

One man, 46-year-old Ke Yang Guang, decided to go across the Causeway using his mini foldable bicycle even though he could have used more conventional means such as driving or taking a motorcycle.

Photo: FB screengrab/China Press Johor

His plan soon paid off as he was the first to reach Sultan Iskandar Building, Johor Bahru’s checkpoint.

Photo: FB screengrab/China Press Johor

It was reported that Mr Ke had previously applied to travel through the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) during the Chinese New Year and thought the other modes of transportation weren’t very efficient.

China Press Johor posted photos of the reopening on its Facebook page, illustrating many happy faces among travellers.

Given the thousands of individuals travelling home to Malaysia after an extended period, a traffic jam on the main road was inevitable.

Photo: FB screengrab/China Press Johor

Hence, others had the same idea as Mr Ke and reached their destinations using bicycles.

According to The Straits Times, on April 1, over 33,000 people crossed the Causeway, Second Link since the midnight reopening.

Beginning Friday, the land borders are open for fully vaccinated persons in Singapore, allowing free travel to Malaysia and back. This is the first time restrictions have been fully lifted in two years. /TISG

More counters and personnel available at Johor’s Causeway and Second Link checkpoints for CNY

