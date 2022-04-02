M’sian MP Syed Saddiq invites S’poreans to Muar, ‘cleanest city and yet we can still eat our chewing gum’

- Advertisement -

The land border between Singapore and Malaysia has finally opened after two years, and many are eager to restore tourism and give businesses a much-needed boost.

This includes Malaysian Member of Parliament Syed Saddiq bin Syed Abdul Rahman, who released a video inviting “my Singaporean friends” to Muar, which he has been representing since 2018.

Singaporean friends, welcome to Muar! ❤️ Please share this video with your friends and family members! pic.twitter.com/fE86tpWZAZ — Syed Saddiq (@SyedSaddiq) March 31, 2022

The video of Syed Saddiq, 29, as he is popularly known, has racked up an impressive 250,000+ views since he put it on Twitter on Mar 31 (Thursday).

- Advertisement 1-

It has also been very widely shared.

In it, the former Youth and Sports Minister invites Singaporeans to Muar City, “a place of great people, culture, and amazing food.”

And for picky Singaporeans who may have issues with places with a less than a sterling record for hygiene, the Muar MP touts the city as having won two different awards for being the “cleanest city in ASEAN” but teases that “and yet we can still eat our chewing gum,” while flashing his boyish grin.

- Advertisement 2-

But cleanliness is not the only thing to look forward to in Muar, he adds, boasting that the city is the furniture hub in ASEAN, with RM 13 billion in exports (SGD4.2 billion).

“So uncle, aunties, you wanna’ get good quality affordable furniture? Come to Muar!,” he adds.

To whet Singaporeans’ appetite for visiting the city, he then goes on to say that it’s the food that is “the best part of Muar.”

- Advertisement 3-

And to show how affordable everything is, he actually posts prices in SGD.

Syed Saddiq shows clips of himself eating Mee Bandung (SGD 2.20), Otak-Otak (SGD 3.20), and Asam Pedas (SGD 4.80).

Accommodations are also very reasonable, with some hotels priced at SGD30 nightly.

“Muar is just two hours away from Singapore,” he says at the close of the video. “Visit Muar!”

His tweet has certainly gained some traction, getting the attention of the likes of Min-Liang Tan, the CEO of Razer.

Some netizens appeared to find his video effective.

Others praised the young MP, with one even calling him a “breath of fresh air.”

Some said Syed Saddiq is doing a fine job of promoting Malaysia.

/TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg