Home News M'sian MP Syed Saddiq invites S'poreans to Muar, 'cleanest city and yet...

M’sian MP Syed Saddiq invites S’poreans to Muar, ‘cleanest city and yet we can still eat our chewing gum’

Photo: Twitter screengrab/syedsaddiq

The land border between Singapore and Malaysia has finally opened after two years. Malaysian Member of Parliament Syed Saddiq invites “my Singaporean friends” to Muar.

By Anna Maria Romero
- Advertisement -

The land border between Singapore and Malaysia has finally opened after two years, and many are eager to restore tourism and give businesses a much-needed boost.

This includes Malaysian Member of Parliament Syed Saddiq bin Syed Abdul Rahman, who released a video inviting “my Singaporean friends” to Muar, which he has been representing since 2018.

The video of Syed Saddiq, 29, as he is popularly known, has racked up an impressive 250,000+ views since he put it on Twitter on Mar 31 (Thursday). 

- Advertisement 1-

It has also been very widely shared.

In it, the former Youth and Sports Minister invites Singaporeans to Muar City, “a place of great people, culture, and amazing food.”

And for picky Singaporeans who may have issues with places with a less than a sterling record for hygiene, the Muar MP touts the city as having won two different awards for being the “cleanest city in ASEAN” but teases that “and yet we can still eat our chewing gum,” while flashing his boyish grin.

- Advertisement 2-

But cleanliness is not the only thing to look forward to in Muar, he adds, boasting that the city is the furniture hub in ASEAN, with RM 13 billion in exports (SGD4.2 billion).

“So uncle, aunties, you wanna’ get good quality affordable furniture? Come to Muar!,” he adds.

To whet Singaporeans’ appetite for visiting the city, he then goes on to say that it’s the food that is “the best part of Muar.”

- Advertisement 3-

And to show how affordable everything is, he actually posts prices in SGD.

Syed Saddiq shows clips of himself eating Mee Bandung (SGD 2.20), Otak-Otak (SGD 3.20), and Asam Pedas (SGD 4.80).

Accommodations are also very reasonable, with some hotels priced at SGD30 nightly.

“Muar is just two hours away from Singapore,” he says at the close of the video. “Visit Muar!”

His tweet has certainly gained some traction, getting the attention of the likes of Min-Liang Tan, the CEO of Razer.

Some netizens appeared to find his video effective.

 Others praised the young MP, with one even calling him a “breath of fresh air.”

Some said Syed Saddiq is doing a fine job of promoting Malaysia.

/TISG

Malaysian MP Syed Saddiq returns to SG to finish studies at NUS LKY School

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

Home News

M’sian MP Syed Saddiq invites S’poreans to Muar, ‘cleanest city and yet we can still eat our chewing gum’

The land border between Singapore and Malaysia has finally opened after two years, and many are eager to restore tourism and give businesses a much-needed boost. This includes Malaysian Member of Parliament Syed Saddiq bin Syed Abdul Rahman, who released...
Read more
Home News

Man beats traffic with mini foldable bike, travels across Causeway as borders open, becomes first to reach Johor customs from Singapore

As the Singapore-Malaysia land border restrictions were officially lifted on Friday (April 1), there was a sense of excitement in the air despite the...
Read more
Malaysia

Netizens say ‘Welcome Home’ to tearful Malaysian man falling on his knees and kissing the ground of Johor after two years in Singapore

The two years when borders between Malaysia and Singapore were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic must have been incredibly hard for those who...
Read more
Home News

Jamus Lim keeps mask on during Anchorvale visits ‘out of respect for the different risk tolerance of our residents’

As of last Tuesday (Mar 29), Singaporeans are no longer required to wear masks outdoors and in spaces with natural ventilation, but not everyone...
Read more
Asia

‘I’m not a Beijing whisperer’ — PM Lee corrects TIME reporter

At a dialogue held by the Council on Foreign Relations earlier this week, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong did not take kindly to a...
Read more
Home News

M’sian MP Syed Saddiq invites S’poreans to Muar, ‘cleanest city and yet we can still eat our chewing gum’

The land border between Singapore and Malaysia has finally opened after two years, and many are eager to restore...
Read more
Home News

Man beats traffic with mini foldable bike, travels across Causeway as borders open, becomes first to reach Johor customs from Singapore

As the Singapore-Malaysia land border restrictions were officially lifted on Friday (April 1), there was a sense of excitement...
Read more
Malaysia

Netizens say ‘Welcome Home’ to tearful Malaysian man falling on his knees and kissing the ground of Johor after two years in Singapore

The two years when borders between Malaysia and Singapore were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic must have been...
Read more
Home News

Jamus Lim keeps mask on during Anchorvale visits ‘out of respect for the different risk tolerance of our residents’

As of last Tuesday (Mar 29), Singaporeans are no longer required to wear masks outdoors and in spaces with...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore