Home News

Singapore climbs to second place in world talent ranking, leading Asia

ByJewel Stolarchuk

September 20, 2024

SINGAPORE: Singapore has leapt forward to secure the second position in the latest World Talent Ranking released by IMD’s World Competitiveness Center, moving up six places from its previous eighth position last year. This advancement makes Singapore the highest-ranked economy in Asia, in the 2024 rankings.

Switzerland continues to hold the top spot for the 11th consecutive year, while Luxembourg has slipped to third place. Among the top ten economies, Singapore and Hong Kong, which ranks ninth, are the only representatives from Asia, with the remainder of the list predominantly comprising European nations.

The World Talent Ranking evaluates economies based on three key criteria: investment and development, level of competencies and appeal to talent. Singapore has particularly excelled in talent appeal, maintaining the top rank in this category for the past three years, reflecting its commitment to nurturing a skilled workforce.

This year’s report has expanded its scope to include a total of 67 economies, introducing Ghana, Nigeria, and Puerto Rico to the ranking for the first time, further broadening the global perspective on talent competitiveness.

Singapore’s performance reinforces its status as a global hub for talent and innovation, highlighting the effective strategies employed in fostering a conducive environment for investment and growth.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Featured News Home News

30% of Singapore youths show signs of severe mental health issues: Survey

September 20, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

NUS Medicine researchers unveil breakthrough nanoparticle technology for atherosclerosis diagnosis and treatment

September 19, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital launches free genetic disease screening for couples planning to start a family

September 19, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Home News

Singapore climbs to second place in world talent ranking, leading Asia

September 20, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News Home News

30% of Singapore youths show signs of severe mental health issues: Survey

September 20, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Entertainment

Jo Joon Young, Roh Jeong Eui, and Lee Chae Min set to appear in a new webtoon-based drama

September 19, 2024 Lydia Koh
Personal Finance

Young South Koreans embrace DIY finance, driving the rise of YouTube-fuelled investors

September 19, 2024 JARA CARBALLO

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.