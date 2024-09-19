SINGAPORE: Researchers at the National University of Singapore (NUS) Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine (NUS Medicine) have introduced a pioneering nanoparticle technology designed to revolutionize the diagnosis and treatment of atherosclerosis.

This condition, characterized by the accumulation of plaque in the arteries, leads to the narrowing of these blood vessels and is a leading cause of ischemic heart disease (IHD) and ischemic stroke (IS). Globally, cardiovascular diseases contribute to approximately 17.9 million deaths annually.

Traditional imaging methods for detecting atherosclerotic plaques, such as intravascular ultrasound, coronary angiography, computed tomography angiography, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), have been limited by their resolution, invasiveness, and lack of capability to deliver targeted therapies.

Moreover, current treatments do not specifically target atherosclerotic plaques effectively, hindering significant plaque reduction or reversal.

The innovative approach developed by the NUS Medicine team employs nanoscale coordination polymers (NCP) combined with a pH-responsive linker to address these limitations. These nanoparticles are engineered to degrade in the acidic environment typical of atherosclerotic plaques.

This degradation process releases gadolinium, which serves as a contrast agent for MRI, facilitating real-time imaging of plaque severity.

Simultaneously, the nanoparticles deliver Simvastatin, a drug with anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidative properties, directly to the plaques. This dual-function approach helps stabilize plaques and potentially reduces the risk of cardiovascular events.

This groundbreaking research, detailed in the journal Small, represents a major leap forward in cardiovascular medicine, offering a novel and effective alternative to existing methods for managing atherosclerosis.

The study, led by Assistant Professor Wang Jiong-Wei from the Department of Surgery’s Nanomedicine Translational Research Program at NUS Medicine and the Cardiovascular Research Institute (CVRI), involved collaboration with Associate Professor James Kah from the Department of Biomedical Engineering, Professor Liu Bin from the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, and Professor Liu Xiaogang from the Department of Chemistry, all from NUS.