Man asks if it’s his fault that his wife, who’s only 41kg, is not gaining weight

SINGAPORE: A man who doesn’t eat a lot and whose wife only weighs 41kg asked Redditors if he’s at fault that she’s not gaining weight. He added that she is insecure about her looks.

u/Captain_Jack71 explained in a Mar 31 (Friday) post on r/askSingapore that he’s 28 and grew up under a single mum of five who always cooked “simple food like fried chicken or fish with chili kicap and rice” since they did not have a lot of money growing up, which meant he did not eat a lot back then and still doesn’t today.

He added that he doesn’t ask his wife, 23, to cook much because of this, and also because if she does so, the rest would just get spoilt and be wasted.

However, he feels bad that his wife has lost weight, and can’t help blaming himself.

“Currently now I weigh 58kg and she’s at 41kg. She is insecure of how skinny she is and always tells me how she really wants to gain weight. So is it my fault that she’s not gaining? What should I do? I can’t force myself to eat Soo much, not easy sia want to force makan.”

Fellow Reddit users served up some common sense, no-nonsense advice.

“You’re both adults, not helpless children, discuss and come up with a plan to eat healthily. Why can’t you figure out portion sizes that work for both and don’t lead to waste? If that requires you to get over your lifelong habits for her, so be it. Or if you can figure out a cooking situation where you continue your food habits and she does what’s best for her, that’s great,” wrote one.

Another chimed in, “hey op, but you not eating as much doesnt mean your wife got to cut down on her diet. if she wants to gain weight you can encourage her to eat more. (can consider gymming/ exercising too for the muscles too frfr) regarding food wastage, plan how much to cook.

One Reddit user was a little more sarcastic. “There is this invention called the refrigerator. It can be used to store leftover cooked food, so that you can reheat it the following day. It’s quite amazing, it is pretty common to own one.”

“If your wife is cooking, can’t she portion out the ingredients and ensure that it’s just enough for the both of you? What’s the food arrangement for you guys currently.. if you are eating out your wife can just get a bigger portion while you get a smaller one to suit your appetites no?,” wrote one commenter.

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg