Man apologises & runs away after 2 women follow him over alleged stalking in Sengkang

SINGAPORE: Two young women turned the tables around after they began following a man who had allegedly been stalking them.

As seen in a TikTok video that has since gone viral, the women, Jaye and Amilie, were laughing all the way.

In the clip posted by muahchee (@j.aeyyyyy), one of the women, dressed in a black tee and shorts, can be seen running behind a man in a white shirt and shorts, while the other woman can be heard cackling.

The caption reads, “if u cant tell, laughing is our coping mechanism. why r thr more creeps in sg now stay safe guys.”

In another part of the video, the women are pointing the man out from a distance, and one of them is heard saying that she wants to fight him due to his “weird” behaviour.

As the man is seen squatting behind a pillar, one of the women tells the other, “I know you’re scared, but he messed with the wrong person.”

They then endeavour to capture the man’s face on camera.

The TikToker then explained that the man had been following them from one HDB block to another and had kept asking if he could pay them to do something.

While admitting that she was “so scared,” her friend told her, “For you, I’m holding myself back.”

The friend then walked quickly over to where they had spotted the man. As he came around a corner, she held her phone out and began filming him. At that point, he raised his hands, turned around, and began walking away.

Perhaps hearing the other woman following him, he then began to run. The women started giving chase, laughing loudly.

“Bro saw the camera and started sprinting,” the TikTok user wrote in a text overlay, “and he still can apologise.”

The end of the video showed the man running away from another point of view, visibly panicked.

“Anyways psa to all my girlies staying at Sengkang, stay safe,” the TikToker wrote, adding that unfortunately, she and her friend had been unable to catch up with him.

Her video has since been viewed over 411,000 times, and many commenters commended the women for turning the tables around.

“I love when girls are brave,” wrote one.

“I love how girls nowadays are not afraid of men. Like if they follow you, you chase them away. If they catcall you, you catcall back & act crazy. Most men are afraid and ashamed if we return the same energy back,” added another.

Others, however, advised the women to keep on being safety conscious.

“Omg please take care!! And make a police report against him,” a TikTok user wrote. /TISG

Read also: 22-year-old US exchange student charged for stalking and harassing SG teen, following her to school, calling her 1074 times in 16 days