SINGAPORE: A man took to social media to advise married men to “keep a hidden separate savings account.”

“In case your wife kicks you out of your house or pawns you with wc, you wont be left out in the cold penniless!” the man wrote on r/SingaporeRaw on Sunday (Jan 4).

In the comments section, many Singaporean Reddit users said this would be useless as women can easily trace their husband’s finances should they put their minds to it.

“It doesn’t make a difference”

One user said, “It doesn’t make a difference. If she’s out to get you and has a good lawyer, the lawyer would likely engage a PI to size up whatever money or assets you may have.

Even if they can’t find the exact account but somehow have evidence to show that there’s some money unaccounted for, the judge can compel you to declare all your assets in order for him to calculate monthly maintenance based on your assets and projected worth.”

He also added that rather than stashing away some money, it would be much “easier and cheaper” to choose a good wife in the first place and be upfront about his finances.

Another user listed another method by which a wife can monitor her husband’s finances, writing, “She compares your payslips vs the banking details, can sniff out easily.”

Other users, meanwhile, suggested a different way.

Instead of opening up a secret savings account, some said it would be much better to either invest the money, open up a joint account with a family member, or hide their extra money in cash so it won’t be traced online.

Should you hide money from your wife?

According to financial experts, financial infidelity damages a relationship just as much as an affair.

Whether concealing a sizable credit card debt or covert bank accounts, keeping a secret cash jar, or lying about incomes, hiding money in a marriage is never a good idea, as this can often lead to heated arguments or, in extreme cases, even divorce.

In a report by CNN Money, CreditCards.com senior analyst Matt Schulz says:

“Honesty is generally the best policy. If you don’t tell your spouse about these things and they find out, they might start to wonder what else is being hidden.”

However, in some instances, a person may also feel compelled to keep some of their financial details private, such as when they are the victim of abuse or when their spouse has excessive financial control.

But generally speaking, to promote trust and transparency, it is essential that financial matters be discussed honestly and openly.

If there’s a financial issue or a disagreement about how the money is being managed in the household, it’s important to discuss it and find a solution that works for both individuals.

This could also mean reaching out to a financial advisor or a therapist.