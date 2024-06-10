Malaysian Grab car driver receives praise and appreciation for his attempts to return Singaporean passenger’s iPhone 15 Pro Max

SINGAPORE: People online are praising a Malaysian Grab car driver for going out of his way to return a Singaporean passenger’s iPhone 15 Pro Max.

In a recent post on the Facebook group ‘Complaint Singapore,’ the driver, Mr Kok Kin Choong, shared that he picked up the passenger on June 6 from Kuala Lumpur (KL) and dropped him off at KLIA Terminal 2 airport.

He wrote, “The customer left his iPhone 15 Pro Max in my car; I only noticed the phone was on the rear seat carpet at the end of the day of work; the color of the case blended so well with the color of the carpet to the point it concealed itself.”

He has also contacted Grab Malaysia for assistance; however, they informed him that the best they could do at the moment was to leave a message for the passenger.

Doubting that this would work since the phone was in his possession and the passenger would never receive the message, he decided to post the incident on Facebook, hoping the passenger, Mr Sounderarajan, would see it.

“If you happen to know this person, please do let him know that his phone is safely with me, he told me that he will make a stop at KL after his Maldives trip before going back to Singapore, so I’m keen to make arrangements to meet up with him to return the phone to him.”

Mr Kok also uploaded a photo of the customer’s phone and their ezlink card in the comments section, with some details censored for privacy.

“If the owner is reading this, I recommend to straight away set the phone to lost mode and its possible to leave a message with your alternative contact method so that I’m able to reach to you.”

“We need more honest people like you around! Kudos”

People online were immensely impressed by Mr Kok’s honesty and integrity and praised him for going the extra mile to return the phone to his passenger.

Some also stated that such acts of kindness are a breath of fresh air in today’s world, where deception and fraudulent behaviours are rampant.

They went on to say that his actions had restored a bit of their faith in humanity and reminded them that there are still good people out there.

One individual exclaimed, “Wow …. well done. This kind of kindness I don’t see in SG anymore. All I see everyday is driver calling passenger cheapo and passenger calling driver cheat.”

Another commented, “We need more honest people like you around! Kudos.” In addition, a few others pitched in to help Mr Kok find the passenger.

They took the initiative to share his post with their Indian friends and relatives and also shared it across different Facebook groups, such as the “Lost and Found Singapore group.”

Furthermore, others showed their support by boosting Mr Kok’s post through likes and comments.

Featured image by Depositphotos