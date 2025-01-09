MALAYSIA: Malaysia is looking into whether LinkedIn will need a social media licence to continue operating in the country as part of its efforts to broaden control over the internet.

Bloomberg reported that Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has asked the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to check if LinkedIn exceeds the 8 million-user threshold in Malaysia and if it can be considered as a social media platform.

According to NapoleonCat, LinkedIn had 8.5 million users in Malaysia as of June 2024, making up 24.2% of the country’s population. The largest user group was those aged 25 to 34, with 4.9 million users.

At a briefing in Putrajaya on Wednesday (Jan 8), the minister also said that the government “may contact LinkedIn”.

Malaysia’s efforts are part of a broader push across Asia to tighten control over online platforms and hold major tech companies accountable for illegal content. In cities like Canberra, Kuala Lumpur, and New Delhi, officials are exploring ways to regulate social media, which can influence public opinion on politically sensitive issues.

The social media licence requirement, effective this year, aims to tackle increasing cybercrime, such as online fraud, gambling, cyberbullying, and child exploitation, according to MCMC.

Mr Fahmi said that TikTok, Telegram, and Tencent’s WeChat have already obtained their licences. He added that Meta Platforms, which owns WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram, is still in the process of completing its paperwork, and a licence is expected to be issued “very soon”.

Recent news about Meta’s decision to remove independent fact-checking on its platforms is not expected to impact the Malaysian market, according to Mr Fahmi.

He said, “At the moment, I don’t see it affecting the Malaysian market, only the United States,” as reported by Awani International.

Discussions are still ongoing with X, formerly known as Twitter, and YouTube about whether they need licences to continue operating in Malaysia. YouTube claims it does not meet the definition of a social media platform, while X denied it has over 8 million users, according to Mr Fahmi.

He noted that YouTube Shorts, similar to TikTok, includes features like sharing and commenting.

Mr Fahmi added that Malaysian authorities are looking into YouTube’s user numbers and whether YouTube Shorts might be spun off into a separate app.

“We are giving them a little time,” Mr Fahmi said, noting that any content that breaks the law can still be addressed through direct contact with the platforms. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos