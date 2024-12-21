;
Malaysia announces toll-free travel for private vehicles from Dec 23 to 24

December 21, 2024
The varoius type of vehicle road toll such as Touch'NGo and Smart Tag at PLUS Highway at Seremban exit road.

MALAYSIA: Malaysian highways will be toll-free on Dec 23 and 24 to mark the Christmas celebration, offering some holiday cheer to travellers.

However, the Works Minister, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, said that the toll exemption applies only to Class 1 vehicles (private vehicles) at toll plazas nationwide, excluding the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Toll and Tanjung Kupang Toll Plaza in Johor, which are at the national borders, as reported by Malay Mail.

This means that Malaysian workers in Singapore returning home for the Christmas holiday season will still need to pay tolls at these two key entry points. Beyond that, once they are on Malaysian highways, they can enjoy toll-free travel during the specified period.

The toll exemption will begin at 12:01 am on Monday, Dec 23 and end at 11:59 pm on Tuesday, Dec 24.

The toll waiver is part of the government’s “MADANI di Hati, Rakyat Disantuni” aspiration for this year’s Christmas celebration. The government will bear the financial cost of RM38 million for this initiative, as per the released statement.

The minister also encouraged highway users to make the most of the toll-free period by planning their journeys better and following the travel time advisory (TTA).

He advised motorists to prioritise safety by keeping their health in check and vehicles in good condition, staying alert on the road, and maintaining enough balance on their Touch ’n Go cards and eWallets.

Drivers were also urged to pay attention to road signage and updates displayed on the Variable Message System (VMS). Motorcyclists, in particular, were advised to remain cautious, especially during peak traffic hours.

For the latest traffic updates, travellers can rely on the Malaysian Highway Authority’s (LLM) platforms, including Facebook, X (@LLMtrafik), TikTok (@llmtrafik), or the official website (www.llm.gov.my).

Assistance is also available through the LLM Traffic Management Centre at 1-800-88-7752. Traffic information is also available on the LLM Info Trafik WhatsApp channel. /TISG

