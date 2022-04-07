Asia Malaysia Malays need protection against liberalism says youth leader of Muhyiddin’s party

This Malaysian politician insists that personally he does not support a feudal mentality among Malays But he also says:

By KMF
A Malaysian senator and Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports in the Cabinet of Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob says that Bersatu, the party of former PM  Muhyiddin Yassin, quit the Pakatan Harapan government in 2020 because of the coalition’s “liberalism”.

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal, 34, who heads Bersatu Youth, asserts that Harapan’s liberalism was one of the reasons that Bersatu quit the Harapan-led government in the 2020 Sheraton Move.

Harapan’s branding, he believes, would undermine bumiputera support, as seen by the party’s poor showing in recent state elections in Malacca, Sarawak, and Johor.

According to Wan Fayhsal,  Malays are rejecting Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan because of its “full-fledged” liberal democratic orientation.

He said, instead, the Malays are looking or need a protector who can safeguard them from the liberal agenda. That, he says, is necessary because Malay voters need individuals who share similar identity politics.

Wan Fayhsal is a controversial figure in Malaysian politics. He went head on against former Sports Minister Syed Sadiq  to wrest the Bersatu youth wing, Armada, away from him. When Syed Sadiq was made a cabinet minister, he was the youngest man ever to be appointed to the cabinet in the country’s history.

He says his remark concerning why Malays are not voting for Pakatan is in response to a Keadilan party member’s view that Pakatan is the least preferred choice for Malay voters.

He wrote on Twitter: “I am only commenting on the findings of the voting pattern data in this new election series. It is clear that the Malay/Bumiputera vote shifted from PH to PN. What is the reason?

“Qualitatively it is closely related to Identity Politics. Dive into the Malay voters below to understand the implication.”

He also thanked Malay Mail, a local online portal, for putting his views in the “right perspective and right headline”. He says the “full-blown”  liberal Pakatan will struggle in Malaysia’s identity politics-driven landscape.

