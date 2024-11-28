KUALA LUMPUR: Authorities in Malaysia announced earlier this week that they collected RM9.14 million (S$2.7 million) in traffic fines after offering offenders a 60 per cent discount.

On Tuesday (Nov 26), The Star quoted Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri, the director of the Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT), saying that over one hundred thousand summonses have been settled.

“For the three-day period from Nov 22 to 24, a total of 103,590 summonses were settled totalling RM 9,139,750.00 through the summons payment channels provided, including PDRM counters in cash and e-payment, via vouchers settled through the PDRM MyBAYAR portal and application,” Comm Mohd Yusri said in a statement.

The three-day discounted programme was offered as the government marked its second anniversary.

The director listed speeding, ignoring traffic signals, and illegal parking (traffic obstruction) as the top three offences and added that the authorities “were heartened by the presence of 32,500 visitors who visited our booth to settle their summonses.”

He noted, however, that their priority was not the total amount of money collected but the number of overdue summonses that have been settled.

“The huge number of people who came showed the awareness among the public,” Comm Mohd Yusri was quoted as saying to The Star.

Officials are now studying the process of facilitating discounted amounts on traffic summonses throughout Malaysia through cashless payments on the MyBayar PDRM application and portal, he added.

The director warned, however, that people should not wait for discounted offers before paying for their fines. He urged the public to pay their summons on time and always follow traffic regulations and rules.

“Enforcement efforts will be conducted continuously to ensure the safety of all road users,” the director added.

He also issued an additional reminder for motorists to drive with more caution during the northeast monsoon season, as this is a time when heavy rains fall

“Always be mindful while on the road for the safety of all road users. Pay attention to road conditions and be aware of other road users as well,” Comm Mohd Yusri said.

In August, Malaysian authorities said that Singaporean drivers top the list of foreign offenders who have unpaid outstanding traffic summonses in the country, followed by drivers from Brunei and Thailand.

Singaporean offenders owe the Malaysian authorities an estimated RM3.5 million, or around S$1,041,970, the Malay Mail reported.

They said at the time that for offences between 1990 and June 2024, there were almost 41 million outstanding traffic summonses, for which RM4 billion (S$1.19 billion) had yet to be paid. /TISG

Read also: Singaporeans owe Malaysia over S$1M in traffic fines; tops list as the biggest foreign traffic offender