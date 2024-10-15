SINGAPORE: A man took to the Reddit forum to share the shocking news that his 60-year-old father plans to marry their maid.

Posting on r/SingaporeRaw on Sunday (Oct 13), the man explained that, although his father was free to pursue this marriage, he still couldn’t shake the feeling that something was wrong.

To start off, he was uncertain about the maid’s real age. “She claims that she is in her late 40s, but I believe she is in her early 40s,” he wrote. “Some maids falsify their age to start work younger,” he added.



He also suspected that his father might be under the influence of gong tao (black magic), as he couldn’t change his mind about the marriage. “Nothing can convince him,” the son said.

Moreover, he mentioned that only a few relatives and those who doubt the upcoming marriage know about it. Many think his father is “making a huge mistake.”

“They are all calling him an idiot,” he said. “It’s frustrating, and I feel like it could turn into a gong tao situation. I just don’t want my dad to end up in the news with everyone blaming me for not stopping it,” he explained.

Worried that he might be right and that the marriage was just a ploy, he reached out to netizens for advice on how to help his father protect his financial assets.

“Are there any points to consider to safeguard his wealth? The aspects we are considering are his will, CPF, bank savings, and property,” he wrote.

“I am afraid if he gets scammed by my maid, I will have to clean up the mess afterwards,” he concluded the post, sharing his concerns.



“Tell him not to give her his entire bank account access”

In the comments section, a few Singaporean Redditors suggested that he should let his other relatives and friends know what’s going on and get them involved.

They felt that having more people on his side could help sway his dad’s decision.

One Redditor said, “Tell your [other] relatives this is the solution to stop him! Maybe when the shock is over, it won’t prevent him, but it’s worth trying.

Whether it’s for your inheritance, to keep him from being scammed, or to clean up his mess later, stop any legal marriage on paper. Tell his friends too; make everyone concerned try to talk him out of it.”

Others recommended that he take more drastic measures, advising him to report the maid to her agency and push for her deportation.

One Redditor commented, “You can report [her to] the agency. Then, change your father’s contact number to prevent further contact. Ask the agent to blacklist her from returning.

Once blacklisted, it will be quite impossible for the maid to return. Even if your father wants to bring her back, will also be stopped by immigration.”

Still, others felt differently and expressed that the man should give their maid the benefit of the doubt.

One Redditor suggested, “Maybe observe first and verify in the next few years… try to tell him not to give her his entire bank account access in the first year, etc.”

Another asked him, “Why do you think the maid is trying to scam your dad?”

