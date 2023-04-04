Maid threatens that if her employer gets pregnant again, she will break contract and go back to Indonesia

SINGAPORE: The employer of a foreign domestic helper took to social media after her maid threatened to leave should she have another child.

In an anonymous post to a Facebook group for domestic helpers and employers alike, the woman wrote that her Indonesian maid was great with her three children. “She is busy.She cooks,clean,babysit the kids and send/fetch my 2 year old to/from school. I appreciate her hard dedication and treat her like our own family”.

The woman continued: “I let her go in bed at 9pm.She sleeps with my 2 year old. LMy 2 year old sleeps late whenever she have afternoon naps so we told our helper to try not letting her take afternoon naps so that she can get enough sleep at night too and i told her that she can take naps too when the kids are sleeping and we are all at work.We tried to be as kind as we can to her. We didn’t control her phone time at all because she never neglected her duties”.

The employer then wrote that recently, the maid’s sister who also worked in Singapore left because she wanted to have children, so her maid said that she would want to return as well. When the employer thought that she may be pregnant again, the maid “said if i am pregnant again, her husband won’t let her work anymore. I feel threatened. I do not want to get pregnant either because my kids are too young but for her to say that to me kinda offended me”.

“Can she ask to go home before she complete the 2 year contract?Please advise on what to do”, the employer wrote.

Here’s what others commented on her post:

