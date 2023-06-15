Maid says she has to massage ‘ahma’s’ feet the entire night without sleeping and then work during the day

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper took to social media asking others for advice with regard to her poor work conditions.

In an anonymous post to a Facebook support group for domestic helpers and employers alike, the maid said that her main role was to look after an elderly woman. She said that the woman would not sleep and would make her massage her feet the entire night. She would not get any sleep and have to then work in the morning.

“I’ve tried my best these 3 months,but more and more I can’t stand it and more and more days and every day is not getting better, and the longer I am also stressed.even though I used to work for almost 7 years taking care elderly but somehow this time I gave up and don’t want to stay, because I’m afraid if I stay here”, the helper wrote, adding that she found the job very difficult. She wrote that she was afraid of falling sick.

Because her work conditions were out of her control, the maid wanted to know if she should ask for a transfer or if she had to return to Indonesia.

In the comments section, the helper said that she spoke to her employer about the situation, but they told her to be patient. She even asked them to buy vitamins for her, but they declined.

Here’s what netizens who commented on the post said:

