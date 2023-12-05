Domestic Helpers

Maid says she came to Singapore to work so her 6 younger siblings could study

ByObbana Rajah

December 5, 2023

SINGAPORE: As the eldest of seven children, Indonesian Ferawati said she had to come to Singapore to work to afford school for her brothers and sisters. Telling her story in a support group for domestic helpers and employers alike, she said she had worked in Singapore since August 2008.

Before that, she had to work manual labour jobs to earn money for her family. “so that my younger can continue their study l, (sic) I went to Jakarta and stay for while in training center , not long for me to stay there , I immediately received a call for interview with prospective employer which suitable for me, the job is look after of elderly”, she wrote, explaining that not long after moving to Jakarta, she received a call for an interview with a prospective employer.

She said that she had to look after an elderly woman. However, within three months of working, the elderly woman she was caring for passed away and Ms Ferawati was re-hired by another relative of the woman.

See also  Couple who abused helper and rubbed faeces on face, sent to jail

She wrote that while she was happy that they treated her like family, she did not have a mobile phone or any days off. She would write letters and send them to her family. “One day my family inform me that our neighbor sell their land so I invest my money and my family start rice fields which my family can sell the rice and eat with that, and help me also not to much send money from my salary , day by day I continue my savings until 2017 I call my sister’s (sic) to come here and work , together we work here and help our siblings to complete their study , I slowly slowly also build my own dream house , and buy some jewelry for me. I invest my money for my future, now I can have a good life because all things that I want and dream come true , my dream house have done , I have some savings and jewelry also help my siblings to complete their study . I believe if I and my sister who work here consistent and hard work one day we can go back home with big smile and a good sleep without worrying again”, Ms Ferawati wrote.

See also  Maid caring for baby says the parents did not give their infant enough rest

She added that since 2008, she has refrained from buying any big-ticket items. She added that she would rather receive compensation for her days off so that she could save more money. In her post, Ms Ferawati shared photos of the house she managed to build back home and said: “I wish one day I can go back home for good”. /TISG

ByObbana Rajah

Related Post

Domestic Helpers Featured News

Maid says it’s unfair that her employer pays her $900/month for 4 years while a 2nd helper gets $50 more even though she just started work

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Domestic Helpers Featured News

Maid says she needs a weekly day off, but her employer asks her what she’s going to do on her day off

September 11, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Domestic Helpers Featured News

Maid says she needs afternoon naps to rest, but her employer tells her that even employers don’t get afternoon naps in the office

September 10, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Celebrity

Hyeri responds humorously to plastic surgery accusations while reflecting on past makeup and wardrobe blunders

September 21, 2024 Lydia Koh
Sports

Singapore Vandas head coach Annette Bishop steps down; Yeo Mee Hong to lead Asian Netball Championships

September 21, 2024 Khalis Rifhan
Celebrity

Red Velvet’s Joy is meeting acting management labels before her SM contract is renewed?

September 21, 2024 Lydia Koh
Health

Internet obliges Singaporean who asked why SIA interviews are ‘insanely dumb’

September 21, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.