SINGAPORE: As the eldest of seven children, Indonesian Ferawati said she had to come to Singapore to work to afford school for her brothers and sisters. Telling her story in a support group for domestic helpers and employers alike, she said she had worked in Singapore since August 2008.

Before that, she had to work manual labour jobs to earn money for her family. “so that my younger can continue their study l, (sic) I went to Jakarta and stay for while in training center , not long for me to stay there , I immediately received a call for interview with prospective employer which suitable for me, the job is look after of elderly”, she wrote, explaining that not long after moving to Jakarta, she received a call for an interview with a prospective employer.

She said that she had to look after an elderly woman. However, within three months of working, the elderly woman she was caring for passed away and Ms Ferawati was re-hired by another relative of the woman.

She wrote that while she was happy that they treated her like family, she did not have a mobile phone or any days off. She would write letters and send them to her family. “One day my family inform me that our neighbor sell their land so I invest my money and my family start rice fields which my family can sell the rice and eat with that, and help me also not to much send money from my salary , day by day I continue my savings until 2017 I call my sister’s (sic) to come here and work , together we work here and help our siblings to complete their study , I slowly slowly also build my own dream house , and buy some jewelry for me. I invest my money for my future, now I can have a good life because all things that I want and dream come true , my dream house have done , I have some savings and jewelry also help my siblings to complete their study . I believe if I and my sister who work here consistent and hard work one day we can go back home with big smile and a good sleep without worrying again”, Ms Ferawati wrote.

She added that since 2008, she has refrained from buying any big-ticket items. She added that she would rather receive compensation for her days off so that she could save more money. In her post, Ms Ferawati shared photos of the house she managed to build back home and said: “I wish one day I can go back home for good”. /TISG