SINGAPORE: A domestic helper urgently seeks advice online after her employer informs her that she will be sent back home.

Posting in the “MDW in Singapore” Facebook group on Tuesday (Dec 31), she shared that she and her employer got into an argument after she was scolded in public.

“I felt so embarrassed, so I answered her back, and she was really not happy. Then she wanted to send me back home. Right now, they are looking for a new helper, and I think they will just send me back,” she wrote.

Worried about being dismissed on short notice, she asked the group for help, writing, “What should I do to prepare before they kick me out of the house at the last minute? … I still want to work in Singapore.”

The post quickly garnered attention from other domestic helpers and employers in the group, with many offering support and advice. Some suggested she try to have a calm conversation with her employer to clear the air and apologize for any misunderstanding.

Others advised her to start looking for a new job if things don’t work out.

One netizen said, “Apologize to them, even if it’s not your fault… even if they have provoked you publicly. It happened to me a lot of times; I never talked back… because when things escalated, they’re always out of control, especially their mouth.

We can’t control their thoughts, actions and behaviours, but at least we can control ours by keeping our mouths close…” Another commented, “Say sorry and say you still need to work; if your employer still needs to replace you, tell her to send you to the agency.”

However, others supported the helper, sharing that they’ve also experienced similar treatment from their employers.

One netizen wrote, “Truth be told when I was in SG before, I bore all my employer’s tantrums every time she was not happy with small things I did that she disliked! Until my patience ran out, I managed to talk back to her. Who cares if they are an employer?

We tried our best to make them happy and appreciate our work, but at the end of the day, it was still not enough for them. If I were you, let them send you home; don’t let them look down on you just because you are only a helper; everything has a purpose.”

Can employers or domestic helpers end their contracts early?

Yes, they can. The Ministry of Manpower (MoM) states that employers and domestic helpers can terminate the contract at any time as long as they follow the notice period specified in the contract or provide payment in lieu of notice.

Employment contracts usually include termination clauses, providing flexibility for both parties before the contract officially expires. So, if either side ends the agreement early, it’s not considered a breach.

However, employers are required to ensure that their domestic helpers are paid any outstanding wages before leaving. Failing to do so violates the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act and could result in legal consequences.

