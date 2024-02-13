;
Domestic Helpers Featured News

Maid says her employer scolded her “because she accepted ang bao from their neighbour”

ByYoko Nicole

February 13, 2024

SINGAPORE: A helper took to social media to share that her employer scolded her “because she accepted ang bao from their neighbor.”

“Is it even my fault? she never give angpao i also ok. even i have to pay for my medical check up and other thing( toileteries),” the helper wrote on the Facebook Group ‘Complaint Singapore’ on Monday (Feb 12).

She has also asked to be transferred to other employers, but her employer have refused. “I know my sir is joined this group. Hope you read this and let me transfer,” the helper pleaded.

“You have your rights to complain to MOM about the medical checkup”

In the comments section, a handful of social media users urged her to report her case to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

One user said, “U have ur rights to complain to MOM about the medical check up. Employer should pay for it, not you! Hope ur employer read this comment. Pls do not be stingy and be more responsible!”

See also  Maid asks: What to do if your employer took your room and made you sleep in the kitchen?

Another user commented, “Angbao is just a well wishes nothing wrong to accept. You can always check with MOM with regards to your transfer as well as check with MOM is employer responsible for your medical checkup etc…. as you are a stay-in helper.”

Also, some users speculated that perhaps her employers were simply jealous because she received ang bao from their neighbours.

One user said, “Aiya ur employer no get ang pow la. They jealous.”

Another user who seemed to be an employer herself, commented, “Ang bao is a blessing, she should be happy that you receive a blessing. I don’t mind if my helper can get lots of Ang bao because she is happy equal to I am happy too.”

Ang Baos

Giving out ang baos is an important Chinese New Year tradition. These small envelopes are usually red, which signifies good fortune, and contain cash. 

Although ang baos are usually given out among immediate family members (from the older to the younger generation), it is now common practice for employers to distribute them to their employees as a token of appreciation for their hard work.

See also  Employer says her son rejects their new helper: "doesn't seem to like her very much" — she asks if she should send the maid back

Some foreigners in Singapore have also chosen to participate in this custom. Just last week, one foreign student asked if it would be appropriate for him to give his favourite hawker couple ang baos.

Read more: Foreign student wants to give his favourite hawker “ang bao” as token of appreciation, asks if it’s appropriate

ByYoko Nicole

Related Post

Domestic Helpers

“They threatened my family” – Employer decides to send helper back home after finding out she borrowed money from loan sharks

November 29, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Domestic Helpers

Employer feels uncertain about keeping her helper after learning she’s banned from Hong Kong

November 28, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Home News

Almost 70% of Gen Z Singaporeans not confident that they can maintain their health into old age

November 28, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Home News

TikToker denies HSA officers entry into his home, but officers searching for vapes are allowed to enter premises without a warrant

November 29, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Business

Singapore SMEs scale back on export payments to focus on domestic priorities amid rising costs and economic pressures: Report

November 29, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Home News

Grab apologises for driver who messaged passenger: “S$5.70 ask Grab CEO to take you”

November 29, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Couple receive 100+ packages they didn’t order— how to protect yourself from a “brushing scam”

November 29, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.