Maid questions why employers want her to come back early on her day off only to get her to do chores, “but they still cut salary for offday”

SINGAPORE: A frustrated foreign domestic helper took to social media ranting that her employer always asked her to come back early on her day off, only to ask her to help with chores.

In an anonymous post to a Facebook support group for domestic helpers and employers alike, the maid wrote: “I don’t know why employer always ask helper to come back early when the helper take offday then ask helper to help them”. She added that the employer would ask her to take care of their children, cook dinner, clean floors, do the dishes “but they still cut salary for offday”.

“before we go, we also help them to look after the kids, feed them.we still sweep and mop floors”, the helper wrote, adding that she just wanted an avenue to share her situation. Her post garnered over 1,400 reactions and almost 900 comments in about a week.

Earlier this year, a foreign domestic worker took to social media asking others for advice because her employer would pay her only for 30 days of work.

In her anonymous post to Facebook group FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), the maid wrote that her basic salary was pegged to 26 days of work when she worked under an agency. If a month had 31 days, she would be paid her basic salary and compensation for the five additional days she worked.

However, now that her employer directly hired her without an agency, the maid wrote that her basic salary was pegged to 30 days of work. She had no days off despite working all the weekends.

In the comments section, the maid added that her employers did not allow her to take any days off.

Maids or migrant domestic workers (MDWs) must be given a day off under Government rules.

According to the Manpower Ministry, “Your MDW is entitled to one rest day per week. You and your MDW must mutually agree on which day of the week she should take the rest day.

“From January 1, 2023, all employers must ensure their MDWs have at least one rest day each month that cannot be compensated away.

“If your MDW agrees to work on the remaining rest days in the month, you must compensate her with one of the following:

At least 1 day’s salary.

Note: This is an additional payment and is not counted into the MDW’s basic salary.

This is an additional payment and is not counted into the MDW’s basic salary. A replacement rest day taken within the same month.

“If your MDW is currently receiving compensation in-lieu of all her rest days (i.e. she has no rest days in a month), you must let her take at least 1 rest day a month from 1 January 2023 and discuss with her how her rest day will be taken”. Read the full story here: Maid says her employer pays her for only 30 days each month, she has no days off and doesn’t get paid extra if the month has 31 days

