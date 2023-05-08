Maid says her employer did not give her 1 month’s notice or pay, took her to the airport and sent her back, did not even allow her to talk to immigration officers

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper who was abruptly sent back home without proper notice took to social media, saying she was not even paid.

In an anonymous post to a Facebook support group for domestic helpers and employers alike, the maid wrote that her employers released her the night before. She said they bought her a flight ticket back home and did not give her the proper month’s notice or pay her for that month.

Reading her post, others in the group asked her for the full story and if she did anything that pushed her employers to send her back so abruptly. Others also asked the maid to check her employment contract to confirm her notice period.

One netizen asked the maid how long she worked with her employers and suggested that she speak to immigration officers at the airport and ask for help. In response, the maid wrote that she had only worked for her employers for eight months. She added that they followed her at the airport and did not leave her side until she crossed through immigration.

The helper did not provide any other information, but others also suggested that she return to her country and contact the Manpower Ministry (MOM) for help.

Earlier this year, a foreign domestic worker who spent three weeks working for an employer, only to be unceremoniously sent back to the agency, took to social media asking if she would be compensated for the time she worked.

In an anonymous post to Facebook group FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), the maid wrote that her employer sent her back to her agency without prior notice. They told her to pack her things the same day and dropped her off at her agency.

“Am I entitled to get my worked days from them?” she asked, adding that she had only worked for three weeks before they said she was unsuitable. In her post, she asked others for ideas or suggestions on what to do.

