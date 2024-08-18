;
Maid grieves from the death of a loved one but can’t return home; her employer asks, “What else can we do to comfort her?”

August 18, 2024

SINGAPORE: One employer took to social media to seek advice after her helper from Myanmar lost a loved one due to civil unrest in her home country. Concerned for her well-being, the employer asked Singaporeans for suggestions on how to best support their grieving helper.

“We’ve offered for her to return home she’s declined to do so due to the situation there. We’re letting her grieve and have asked her to seek solace from her religion and friends in sg,” the employer wrote on r/askSingapore.

“We’ve also asked her to take a break from work for now, although I do realize that work might be a good form of distraction.

What else can we do to comfort her and ensure she recovers from this major setback? I’m not sure if counseling is something recommended at this stage?”

In the comments section, one netizen proposed that the employer consider donating some money to help cover the funeral expenses for the deceased back in the helper’s hometown.

This gesture could help alleviate the financial burden on her family and support them during this difficult time.

Another netizen recommended reaching out to social workers who focus on foreign workers. These workers might be able to provide counselling and additional support.

A third netizen advised making it easier for the helper to stay connected with her family back home, such as providing Wi-Fi if it is not already available, allowing her time at night to call her family, and not restricting her phone usage.

A fourth netizen added:

“Definitely stuck between a rock and hard place here considering the situation there. You’re being plenty understanding by giving her the chance to have a grieving period. Nothing much you can do and can only act on how your helper feels about it, everyone grieves differently.

Give her the space and let her know the door’s open if she needs help, if she wants a listening ear or help she’ll come for it.”

