American 19th seed Madison Keys won a stunning victory over two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling three-set battle at Melbourne Park to claim this year’s Australian Open title.

Keys wrapped up the match 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 in two hours and two minutes, securing a memorable win against one of the top players in women’s tennis.

After her victory, the athlete paid a heartfelt tribute to her team, saying: “They believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself.” This was definitely a long-awaited triumph for Keys, and all her tears and expressions of gratitude showed how much this achievement meant to her.

She added: “This is where I’m going to cry… I’ve wanted this for so long, I’ve been in one other Grand Slam final and it didn’t go my way. I didn’t know if I’d be able to get back to this position, to try to win a trophy again, and my team believed in me every step of the way.

“I’m so appreciative to every single person who helped me to continue to believe in myself, push on to achieve this dream.”

In a social media post, Keys said: “Couldn’t have asked for 3 better people to be with me. For so long, I was scared to be vulnerable but all of you taught me to embrace that discomfort, whether it was physical or emotional. We had one common goal and we did it. Let’s try it again. Forever grateful to you all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madison Keys (@madisonkeys)

Settling a loss with Sabalenka

Keys, the world No. 14, won her first major title after 46 Grand Slam appearances. For her, this win was not only a significant career achievement but also a redemption for a tough loss against Aryna Sabalenka in the 2023 US Open semi-finals.

Keys ended Sabalenka’s 20-match winning streak, handing the Polish tennis star her first defeat at the season’s opening major. Keys admitted: “Aryna, unbelievable playing. I’m glad I finally got you back. But unbelievable tennis, we always have the craziest matches, so congratulations to you and your team for another amazing Grand Slam run.”

She added: “Thank you to everyone who came out and cheered, I always feel so at home. I made my very first Grand Slam semi-final here in Melbourne, so to now have won my first Grand Slam in the same place means the absolute world to me… I’m so grateful for all of you who come out and cheer.”

Sabalenka congratulated Keys and said: “Madison, wow, what a tournament… You’ve been fighting really hard to get this trophy, you played unbelievable tennis, you crushed this tonight. Congrats you and your team, really well deserved. Enjoy the celebrations, enjoy the really fun part!”

Source: Eurosport