An exclusive reveal to Page Six says Luciano Pavarotti, the renowned tenor, had a penchant for pasta, ensuring he never missed a beat during performances at the Metropolitan Opera House.

According to insider sources, during a recent backstage tour of the Met, its director, Peter Gelb, spilt the pasta beans, sharing an anecdote that left guests both amused and amazed. Gelb revealed, “Pavarotti, who had an insatiable appetite, often kept secret caches of his favorite pasta in the wings so that he could wander off stage between arias and have a snack.”

The Met held a special place in Pavarotti’s heart until his passing in 2007. It was here that he captivated American audiences, notably during his 1972 performance of “La Fille Du Régiment” at Lincoln Center, where his nine effortless high Cs sent the crowd into a frenzy.

But Pavarotti’s culinary exploits weren’t confined to the wings. He made waves on the small screen as well, with his appearance in the first “Live From The Met” in 1977, where his rendition of “La Boheme” reportedly drew one of the largest televised opera audiences ever.

Despite his love for pasta, Luciano Pavarotti also faced the challenge of managing his weight. In 1976, he embarked on a diet supervised by medical professionals in Modena, allowing himself a modest 1,800 calories a day. “One-sixth of what I had been eating,” he confessed to the Times. “But I can have everything… It’s just that everything now must be little.” This included the 60 grams of pasta permitted, though one can’t help but wonder if his backstage reserves were part of the plan.

From high Cs to secret rigatoni, the legacy of Luciano Pavarotti at the Met is as deliciously captivating and enthralling as his performances on stage.

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

The post Luciano Pavarotti’s Secret: Legendary tenor’s performance snacks revealed appeared first on The Independent News.