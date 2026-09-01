LTA: 11 locations in Orchard area ERP operations in SG to resume at revised rate of S$1

Summary

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) will resume weekday ERP operations at 11 Orchard locations from Sep 7, 2026, charging motorists S$1 between 11 am and 7 pm.

Traffic speeds in Orchard have stayed below the optimal 20 km/h to 30 km/h range since October 2025.

LTA will assess Saturday traffic and may extend ERP hours on the CTE before Braddell Road if congestion continues.

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) will restart ERP charges across 11 Orchard locations from Sep 7, 2026.

Motorists entering the Orchard area on weekdays between 11 am and 7 pm will pay S$1. The decision marks the return of ERP charges in Orchard, which were suspended in April 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

LTA reported the decision on Aug 31, 2026, after reviewing recent traffic conditions.

The authority said congestion has persisted in Orchard since October 2025. Traffic speeds have also stayed below the optimal range for arterial roads, which is 20 km/h to 30 km/h.

Eleven Orchard locations will see the charge return

The revised ERP operations will cover 11 locations around the Orchard area. They include Buyong Road, Cairnhill Road, Clemenceau Avenue, Killiney Road, and Kramat Road.

The list also covers Orchard Link, Orchard Road, Orchard Turn, Oxley Road, YMCA, and Fort Canning Tunnel.

Other ERP rates and previously announced operating times will stay unchanged. LTA has encouraged motorists to plan their journeys and consider other routes when travelling through the area.

For shoppers, workers and drivers heading into Orchard during the weekday charge period, the change adds another cost to driving into the city’s busiest retail district.

Saturday traffic will be watched before charges return

Weekday traffic isn’t the only concern in Orchard.

LTA said traffic speeds on Saturdays have also stayed below the optimal range since October 2025.

The authority will monitor Saturday conditions over the next quarter before deciding whether ERP operations should resume on Saturdays.

That approach gives LTA time to see whether weekend traffic needs the same treatment as weekday congestion.

It also means motorists won’t face a Saturday ERP charge immediately under the new arrangement.

CTE congestion could bring longer ERP hours

LTA has also identified another pressure point on the Central Expressway.

Heavy traffic has been observed on parts of the CTE during weekday mornings, lasting into late morning. One affected stretch is the CTE towards the AYE before Braddell Road.

LTA said it may extend ERP operating hours there if congestion continues.

Road charges are being used where traffic speeds have stayed below the target range for months, making the Orchard decision more than a routine rate review. It shows how traffic conditions can prompt the reinstatement of measures paused during the pandemic.

For motorists, the practical response is to check the timing before driving into Orchard, consider another route when possible, and leave earlier if the trip is time-sensitive.

The S$1 charge may seem small, but the bigger aim is to keep traffic moving rather than let another busy road become a parking lot with lanes.