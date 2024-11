Release Details

Premiere Date : Nov 23, 2024

: Nov 23, 2024 Air Time : Saturdays and Sundays at 21:10 KST

: Saturdays and Sundays at 21:10 KST Episodes : 12 (approx. 1 hour and 10 minutes each)

: 12 (approx. 1 hour and 10 minutes each) Where to Watch: Airing on tvN in South Korea and internationally on Disney+ with English subtitles.

Plot Overview

The story follows Seok Ji Won and Yoon Ji Won, lifelong rivals with the same name and birthday. Their enmity, rooted in childhood, resurfaces when their paths cross again after 18 years, but this time, a complex romance unfolds.

Seok Ji Won : An accomplished executive director of Seokban Construction and chairman of Dokmok High School. Gifted in academics and sports, he returns to his hometown as a successful leader, only to face his old nemesis.

: An accomplished executive director of Seokban Construction and chairman of Dokmok High School. Gifted in academics and sports, he returns to his hometown as a successful leader, only to face his old nemesis. Yoon Ji Won: A passionate physical education teacher known for her fierce personality and sense of justice, nicknamed “Mad Dog” in her youth. Her reunion with Seok Ji Won reignites their rivalry and unresolved emotions, leading to a journey filled with humour, tension, and love.

Cast

Ju Ji Hoon : Renowned for Kingdom and Jirisan, he also stars in the 2024 K-drama Light Shop.

: Renowned for Kingdom and Jirisan, he also stars in the 2024 K-drama Light Shop. Jung Yu Mi: Known for The Crucible, Train to Busan, and My Dear Desperado.

The series also features Kim Jung Young, Kim Gab Soo, Jeon Hye Jin, Lee Byung Joon, and others, forming a strong supporting cast.

Genre: Drama exploring themes of betrayal, love, and emotional growth, with elements of humour and heartfelt connections.