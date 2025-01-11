KOREA: According to Allkpop, SBS’s new romance drama, Love Scout, featuring Han Ji Min and Lee Jun Hyuk, has reached impressive viewership milestones with its third episode.

According to Nielsen Korea, the Jan 10 broadcast of the show recorded an average nationwide rating of 10.5%, peaking at 13.1% during its highest-rated moments.

Spoilers ahead

In this episode, Kang Ji Yoon (Han Ji Min), the CEO of the headhunting firm Peoplez, and her new secretary, Yoo Eun Ho (Lee Jun Hyuk) begin to develop a closer bond.

Despite a rocky start to their professional relationship, Eun Ho quickly proved his capabilities, earning Ji Yoon’s trust.

Lighthearted moment

The pair also shared a lighthearted moment outside the office when they visited Ji Yoon’s favourite tteokbokki spot. While Ji Yoon confidently tackled her go-to “murderously hot” spice level, Eun Ho struggled, burning his tongue on hot soup in an attempt to cool down the fiery dish.

The episode also highlighted their teamwork as they collaborated to find the ideal executive chef for a high-end hotel, showcasing their growing chemistry and shared dedication to work.

Love Scout, a charming romance that explores the dynamic between a boss and her secretary, airs every Friday and Saturday at 9:50 PM KST on SBS.

Compelling roles

Renowned South Korean actress Han Ji Min is praised for her compelling roles and adaptability. She has graced the silver screen and television, captivating audiences with her talent and dedication.

Born on Nov 5, 1982, in Seoul, South Korea, Han Ji Min’s journey into the world of acting began with minor roles in popular dramas like “All In” and “Dae Jang Geum.”

Lee Jun Hyuk He has consistently delivered compelling portrayals in television dramas and films, earning him critical acclaim and a dedicated fan following.

Beyond his acting career, Lee Jun Hyuk is also known for his dedication to his craft and his professionalism on set. His peers and crew members highly regard him for his work ethic and his willingness to go the extra mile to bring his characters to life.