KOREA: According to Soompi, tvN’s new drama Love Your Enemy has unveiled the intense rivalry between Kim Kap Soo and Lee Byung Joon!

This romance drama follows “arch-enemies” Seok Ji Won (played by Ju Ji Hoon) and Yoon Ji Won (Jung Yu Mi), born on the same day, sharing the same name, and belonging to families that have clashed for generations.

Kim Kap Soo portrays Yoon Ji Won’s grandfather, Yoon Jae Ho, the former chairman of Dokmok High School, while Lee Byung Joon plays Seok Ji Won’s father, Seok Kyung Tae, chairman of Seokban Construction.

Contrasting family dynamics

Recently released stills show the contrasting family dynamics of Yoon Jae Ho and Seok Kyung Tae. Yoon Jae Ho is depicted affectionately feeding a cherry tomato to his granddaughter Yoon Ji Won as she readies for work, suggesting their warm, supportive relationship.

Meanwhile, Seok Kyung Tae is seen celebrating with his son, Seok Ji Won, snapping photos to mark his son’s new role as Dokmok High School’s chairman.

Yet, this familial warmth quickly shifts to hostility when Yoon Jae Ho and Seok Kyung Tae encounter each other. The images capture Yoon Jae Ho rising from his seat, pointing accusingly at Seok Kyung Tae during a board meeting, with Seok Kyung Tae standing firm.

This scene hints at the deep-seated animosity between the two, sparking intrigue about the origins of their family feud and building anticipation for the confrontation between these opposing family lines.

Intense rivalry

The production team shared, “Kim Kap Soo and Lee Byung Joon will bring an intense rivalry that complements the chemistry of Joo Ji Hoon and Jung Yu Mi. Expect a mix of heartwarming family moments and powerful enemy tension.”

On Nov 23, Love Your Enemy will make its debut and be accessible on Viki. Don’t miss it!

Ju Ji Hoon is a renowned South Korean actor and model. He first gained prominence with his role in the popular drama “Princess Hours” in 2006. Since then, he has starred in numerous successful films and TV series, showcasing his versatile acting skills.