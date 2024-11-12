;
Entertainment

Love blooms amidst family feuds: Jung Yu Mi and Ju Ji Hoon navigate their romance in ‘Love Your Enemy’

ByLydia Koh

November 12, 2024

KOREA: According to Soompi, tvN’s new drama Love Your Enemy has unveiled the intense rivalry between Kim Kap Soo and Lee Byung Joon!

This romance drama follows “arch-enemies” Seok Ji Won (played by Ju Ji Hoon) and Yoon Ji Won (Jung Yu Mi), born on the same day, sharing the same name, and belonging to families that have clashed for generations.

Kim Kap Soo portrays Yoon Ji Won’s grandfather, Yoon Jae Ho, the former chairman of Dokmok High School, while Lee Byung Joon plays Seok Ji Won’s father, Seok Kyung Tae, chairman of Seokban Construction.

Photo: Instagram/tvN

Contrasting family dynamics

Recently released stills show the contrasting family dynamics of Yoon Jae Ho and Seok Kyung Tae. Yoon Jae Ho is depicted affectionately feeding a cherry tomato to his granddaughter Yoon Ji Won as she readies for work, suggesting their warm, supportive relationship.

Meanwhile, Seok Kyung Tae is seen celebrating with his son, Seok Ji Won, snapping photos to mark his son’s new role as Dokmok High School’s chairman.

See also  Calculating Love: Math teacher Kim Ye Won has a secret crush on Ju Ji Hoon in 'Love Your Enemy' new drama

Yet, this familial warmth quickly shifts to hostility when Yoon Jae Ho and Seok Kyung Tae encounter each other. The images capture Yoon Jae Ho rising from his seat, pointing accusingly at Seok Kyung Tae during a board meeting, with Seok Kyung Tae standing firm.

This scene hints at the deep-seated animosity between the two, sparking intrigue about the origins of their family feud and building anticipation for the confrontation between these opposing family lines.

Intense rivalry

The production team shared, “Kim Kap Soo and Lee Byung Joon will bring an intense rivalry that complements the chemistry of Joo Ji Hoon and Jung Yu Mi. Expect a mix of heartwarming family moments and powerful enemy tension.”

On Nov 23, Love Your Enemy will make its debut and be accessible on Viki. Don’t miss it!

Ju Ji Hoon is a renowned South Korean actor and model. He first gained prominence with his role in the popular drama “Princess Hours” in 2006. Since then, he has starred in numerous successful films and TV series, showcasing his versatile acting skills.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Entertainment

Stirring Romance: Kim Sejeong and Lee Jong Won brew up an adorable connection in ‘Brewing Love’

November 11, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Jin of BTS shares this TMI with fans regarding the lead single from Happy, his debut solo album, “Running Wild”

November 7, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Cardi B was unable to control her reaction when Rosé from BLACKPINK accepted the WAP challenge

November 7, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Home News

Most Singaporeans mistakenly believe bone marrow donation involves bone extraction

November 12, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

Singapore scientists use microcellular drones to deliver lung cancer-killing drugs

November 12, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business

Only half of Singapore grads see the insurance sector as an attractive career choice

November 12, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business

Keppel expands into the Japanese data centre market with the acquisition of an AI-ready facility in Tokyo

November 12, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.