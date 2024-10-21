SINGAPORE: Singapore’s rising sim racer Dillan Tan from Legion of Racers (LOR) picked up valuable experience as he recently competed in the ROK Cup Superfinal 2024, held from Oct 15 to 19 at the South Garda Karting circuit in Lonato, Italy.

The tournament is regarded as one of the karting world’s most prestigious events, and Tan, who has numerous championship wins and sim racing titles in 2023 showcased his skills alongside the world’s top talent in the karting circuit.

Tan, a 14-year-old Singaporean, has a strong track record in the ROK Cup championships, including his victory in the ROK Cup junior title in 2022, indicating his racing talent.

His recent participation at Asia Pacific Karting Championship 2024 in the Senior ROK category further adds to his growing list of accomplishments, where he secured an impressive third place.

Now, having competed in the ROK Cup Superfinal 2024, Tan added this reputable event to his belt, further boosting his karting career.

“It is a privilege to participate in the championship, as it is the most important event of the year for all ROK categories.

The competition is fierce, but it’s exactly where I want to be. Participating in this event deepens my growth in the Karting industry with LOR.” said Tan.

Similar to other ROK Cup series, the ROK Cup Superfinal in Italy has a total of nine categories, which include Mini ROK Mini ROK U10, Super ROK, Shifter ROK, Expert Plus ROK, Expert ROK, Senior ROK, Junior ROK, ROK SVR.

Tan competed in the Senior ROK event qualifying heats, but unfortunately, his timing did not allow him to make the cut for the final over the weekend.

The Senior ROK championship is won by Italian racer Danny Carenini of Zanchi Motorsport. Israeli Guy Albag of the GSR Team took second, while Samuele di Filippo (Italy) from Zanchi Motorsport came in third.

LOR co-founder Melvin Moh believed competing in the ROK Cup Superfinal is no small feat for Tan as it requires immense dedication, skill, and perseverance.

In addition, he feels that this is a continuous effort to bridge the gap between virtual racing and traditional motorsports.

“At LOR, we develop athletes in both real-world racing and sim racing, mastering physical and virtual tracks alike.

Dillan’s participation at this level showcases not only his talent but also the hard work and preparation it takes to reach such a prestigious event,” explained Moh.

This year’s ROK Cup Superfinal attracted over 400 racers from over 50 countries.

The competition serves as a platform for seasoned veterans and emerging talent, offering a unique opportunity for established drivers to showcase their skills in the world-karting arena.

It also provides a launchpad for newcomers to gain invaluable exposure and experience on the international stage.

Notable past participants include Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Logan Sargeant. Antonelli, who is set to join the Mercedes-AMG F1 Team in 2025, won the 2018 Mini ROK Champion.

Logan Sargeant, currently racing with Williams Racing in the F1 World Championship, lifted the Mini ROK championship in 2011.

Top three winning racers in all the categories

Mini ROK: Jay Kostecki (Australia), Colton Schniegenberg (USA) and Robert Pulbere (Romania)

Mini ROK U10: Achille Rea (Italy), Giuseppe Noviello (Italy) and Blazej Kostrzewa (Poland)

Super ROK: Brando Pozzi (Italy), Aleksandar Bogunovic (Slovenia) and Bartosz Grzywacz (Poland)

Shifter ROK: Karol Pasiewicz (Poland), Marco Tormen (Italy) and Adrian Labuda (Poland)

Expert Plus ROK: Derek Wang (USA), Paolo Zotta (Italy) and Filippo Repetto (Italy)

Expert ROK: Claudio Pagliarani (Italy), Andrea Moretti (Italy) and Ondrej Kocka (Czechia)

Senior ROK: Danny Carenini (Italy), Guy Albag (Israel) and Samuele Di Filippo (Italy)

Junior ROK: Melvin Kalousdian (Sweden), Ethan Lennon (South Africa), Kacper Rajpold (Poland)

ROK SVR: Davide Lombardo (Italy), Jacob Micallef (Malta) and Simone Taccola (Italy)