Lionel Messi’s response after a fan sends him pair of £10 slippers captures his character

Lionel Messi, considering all the accolades he has received throughout his career and his emergence as arguably the greatest player in history when he hoisted the World Cup trophy in Qatar in December 2022, it is incredible that he still maintains the same level of humility as when he first began progressing through the Barcelona academy.

In addition to scoring seven goals, including a hat trick against France in the championship, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner also supplied three assists. In the competition, he also took home the Golden Ball. The Argentine’s modesty was displayed when he wore a pair of £10 slippers that a fan had gifted him during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in December.

The recently crowned champion was sporting a pair of Argentina slippers bearing the No. 10; the slippers were a present from a fan who had created them, especially for him the previous year but couldn’t have predicted that Messi would really wear them. As he saw the private messages on his Instagram account, he was even more shocked.

“Hi, Luciano, all well? I’m Leo,” wrote Messi, to the owner of a small venture that’s now become incredibly popular.

“I wanted to thank you for the slippers. They are super good, and so is the box. I’d like to see if you can make one for my sons and the pink Paris [PSG] one for my wife.

” Sizes are 33, 29, 26, and [his wife] Antonela 35. Mine are 42/43. Sorry I’ve seen your messages only now!”

After the World Cup festivities, the storied forward returned to PSG, where he has continued his stellar play. Notably, he scored the game-winning goal in the team’s 4-3 win over Lille the previous weekend.

At the club level this year, the forward has excelled as well. He has made 27 appearances for the Ligue 1 powerhouses in the current season, appearing in all competitions, scoring 16 goals, and dishing out 14 assists. In the competition for the honour, Messi will face off against Kylian Mbappe of PSG, Karim Benzema of Real Madrid, and other players.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg