‘I like Brock Lesnar, I’m calling him out!’ — Karl Malone said in reference to the WWE legend’s upcoming comeback

Karl Malone is a star basketball player who is also known as “the mailman.” He had a significant influence on the WWE during his NBA career. He and Diamond Dallas Page joined forces in 1998 to create a tag team for the Bash at the Beach pay-per-view event. Dennis Rodman, a celebrity in the NBA, and Hulk Hogan, an NWO icon, stood opposite the two guys in the “squared circle.”

The occasion continues to this day as one of the most illustrious instances of NBA players appearing for the WWE. When Malone and Rodman squared off, the star power in the arena was out of this world, and Malone wanted more. Years later, after his wrestling career had ended, Malone dared to challenge Brock Lesnar to a fight.

In an episode of “America’s Pregame,” Malone called out Lesnar, and that callout happened on Fox Sports 1 eight years ago. After mentioning their famous fight at Bash at the Beach, Malone called out Lesnar, a former UFC and WWE champion.

“I’m waiting on that call from (the) WWE, I’m waiting on them to call me, because I’m going to get back in the ring with them, and if I make a comeback, I’ll make a comeback with (the) WWE. How about that? I want Brock Lesnar. I love calling him out. I want Brock Lesnar.”

Karl Malone vs Kobe Bryant

Malone’s humorous reference to Brock Lesnar was amusing, but he was more than ready to engage in actual combat. Malone joined Kobe Bryant on the LA Lakers in the 2003–04 season, during which time he got himself into trouble. This was his final season in the league.

According to the legend, Malone was sporting a cowboy hat when Vanessa Bryant inquired as to his mode of transportation. In response, Karl Malone said something improperly provocative to Vanessa Bryant.

