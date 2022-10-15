Letter to the Editor | The sensible thing parents can do when informed by the school about their child’s wrongdoing or misbehaviour

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

I refer to the report, “Disciplining students becoming a trickier issue with lack of parental support, teachers say” (TODAY, Aug 31).

As we know, our education system, model, and ways of teaching have gone through continuous transformation and innovation throughout the decades. In short, in today’s context, our education system is earnestly aimed toward encouraging two-way and open communication with respect and dignity accorded between teachers and students.

Students who are born in this knowledge-based, skill-based and technology era, are intuitively inclined or more likely equipped with high curiosity and a strong thirst for knowledge. Thus, their inquiring minds and innate inquisitiveness in studying are understandable and needed. However, the crux is, that the way that students “challenge” or put forward queries to their teachers (in or after school) has to be in a rational and respectful manner.

Nevertheless, some secondary schools still encounter cases of open defiance or misbehaviours of students. Of which, misbehaved and disrespectful students displayed rude attitudes or violent behaviour towards their teachers.

Anyway, in these unpleasant circumstances, unbridled students’ coarse and unruly behaviours towards teachers are perceived as unacceptable in the social norm.

Parents of those students being disciplined for misbehaviour in school should remain calm, and adopt an open-minded and rational mindset when they were informed by the school about their child’s wrongdoing or misbehaviour.

It is key and sensible for parents to find out the cause(s) and effect(s) of the incident of their child’s misbehaviour in school, rather than emotionally and straight away jump to their own conclusion for ignoring their child’s mistake(s).

Parents are earnestly advised that most schools in our refined education system work on trying to help create changes in behaviour as opposed to imposing penalties. As moulding up students’ character and morals is supposed the sacred duty of educators/teachers.

Teo Kueh Liang (Mr)

