Letter to the Editor | SPH Media incident serves as reminder of the need for transparency, integrity, and ethical conduct in business

Dear Editor,

It is deeply disturbing to learn about the circulation data at SPH. It is only natural to take umbrage at such unethical behaviour. The manipulation of circulation data is a serious issue as it can lead to false advertising and misrepresentation of the reach and impact of the company’s publications.

It is essential that this issue is thoroughly investigated and that those responsible are held accountable for their actions. It is reassuring that the company has taken steps to address the issue and has taken disciplinary action against those involved.

Companies need to have robust systems in place to prevent fraud and ensure that the trust of their customers is not violated. This incident serves as a reminder of the need for transparency, integrity, and ethical conduct in business.

Josephine Lim

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of The Independent Singapore.

