Letter to the Editor: Don’t cut corners for workplace safety

Dear Editor,

I refer to the commentary, “Tackling workplace safety needs to start from the young, and nursery rhymes may help” (TODAY, July 21).

Of course, the spate of workplace fatalities this year – standing at 30 which surpasses 23 cases in the first half of 2021 is a worrying message.

Could we accept an assumption of the workplace fatalities were due to the compromise or deprioritisation of work and health safety amid business backlogs and employment loss due to the pandemic?

Similarly, should we at all accept an excuse of “push for profit, corners get cut and the compromise of workers’ safety” from any commercial and industrial entity regardless of its financial size/means?

Every loss of precious life counts and matters. And, the journey of pacifying and conciliating the family of the deceased worker and his peers is heartbreaking.

I agree with the writer that the underlying moral of the nursery rhyme, “Hold the handrail, hold the handrail, down the stairs, down the stairs, you don’t want to fall down……………“ is to place emphasis on raising safety awareness or consciousness at a young age, as children will be our future leaders in every industry.

The success of safety aspects upon environment, workplace and health need the seamless integration of multiple dimensional efforts, namely the workers, supervisors, employers and the Government.

Prior to the commencement or execution of any work at the workplace, a safety briefing by a qualified safety officer and a site supervisor is important. Because, through this process, the supervisor-in-charge and the safety officer can closely observe and assess the mental and health conditions of the workers who will be involved in undertaking the assignments. Thereon, any unusual observation or suspicion detected, the worker concerned should be immediately referred to the company’s doctor(s) for further counselling and treatment.

I highly commend the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) as it will be reviewing the demerit point system and the number of workplace safety officers deployed at construction or work sites.