Home News Forum Letter to the Editor: Don't cut corners for workplace safety

Letter to the Editor: Don’t cut corners for workplace safety

Photo from the Ministry of Manpower.

"The success of safety aspects upon environment, workplace and health need the seamless integration of multiple dimensional efforts, namely the workers, supervisors, employers and the Government" - letter writer

By Letters to the Editor
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
- Advertisement -
Dear Editor,

I refer to the commentary, “Tackling workplace safety needs to start from the young, and nursery rhymes may help” (TODAY, July 21).

Of course, the spate of workplace fatalities this year – standing at 30 which surpasses 23 cases in the first half of 2021 is a worrying message.

Could we accept an assumption of the workplace fatalities were due to the compromise or deprioritisation of work and health safety amid business backlogs and employment loss due to the pandemic?

Similarly, should we at all accept an excuse of “push for profit, corners get cut and the compromise of workers’ safety” from any commercial and industrial entity regardless of its financial size/means?

Every loss of precious life counts and matters. And, the journey of pacifying and conciliating the family of the deceased worker and his peers is heartbreaking.

I agree with the writer that the underlying moral of the nursery rhyme, “Hold the handrail, hold the handrail, down the stairs, down the stairs, you don’t want to fall down……………“ is to place emphasis on raising safety awareness or consciousness at a young age, as children will be our future leaders in every industry.

The success of safety aspects upon environment, workplace and health need the seamless integration of multiple dimensional efforts, namely the workers, supervisors, employers and the Government.

Prior to the commencement or execution of any work at the workplace, a safety briefing by a qualified safety officer and a site supervisor is important. Because, through this process, the supervisor-in-charge and the safety officer can closely observe and assess the mental and health conditions of the workers who will be involved in undertaking the assignments. Thereon, any unusual observation or suspicion detected, the worker concerned should be immediately referred to the company’s doctor(s) for further counselling and treatment.

I highly commend the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) as it will be reviewing the demerit point system and the number of workplace safety officers deployed at construction or work sites.

In addition, cardinal rules and their associated punishment are equally vital as they form an essential part of an effective safety management system.

Teo Kueh Liang (Mr)

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Read More

Home News

‘Piece of trash’ dog abuser spotted dragging and hitting dog at Yishun intersection

A man on a bicycle was caught on a camera dragging a dog towards an intersection and hitting the animal with a cane before they crossed. "I really wanna get down the car to save that poor dog," wrote Facebook...
Read more
Forum

Letter to the Editor: Don’t cut corners for workplace safety

Dear Editor, I refer to the commentary, “Tackling workplace safety needs to start from the young, and nursery rhymes may help” (TODAY, July 21). Of course,...
Read more
Forum

Letter to the Editor: Singapore should implement and subsidize new AI-based IVF embryo screening technologies for older women

Recently, the Singaporean Ministry of Health (MOH) has implemented a new Co-funding and Medisave scheme for patients to undertake pre-implantation genetic testing (PGT) of...
Read more
Featured News

Jamus Lim goes to Stanford: may he blaze the trail for Opposition

Jamus Lim’s three-week sabbatical at Stanford University, California has a number of positives, including that Singapore politics is maturing. But first, it gives me...
Read more
Home News

ITE graduate cancels resignation after being offered overtime pay, rejects better-paying bank job but now has more work from new manager

After rejecting a better-paying job offer at a bank, an Institute of Technical Education graduate now handles more responsibilities in a job he previously...
Read more
Home News

‘Piece of trash’ dog abuser spotted dragging and hitting dog at Yishun intersection

A man on a bicycle was caught on a camera dragging a dog towards an intersection and hitting the...
Read more
Forum

Letter to the Editor: Don’t cut corners for workplace safety

Dear Editor, I refer to the commentary, “Tackling workplace safety needs to start from the young, and nursery rhymes may...
Read more
Forum

Letter to the Editor: Singapore should implement and subsidize new AI-based IVF embryo screening technologies for older women

Recently, the Singaporean Ministry of Health (MOH) has implemented a new Co-funding and Medisave scheme for patients to undertake...
Read more
Featured News

Jamus Lim goes to Stanford: may he blaze the trail for Opposition

Jamus Lim’s three-week sabbatical at Stanford University, California has a number of positives, including that Singapore politics is maturing....
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore