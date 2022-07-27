Home News Forum Letter to the Editor | SERS: Best for HDB to inform public...

Letter to the Editor | SERS: Best for HDB to inform public via mainstream, alternative & social media so that flat owners are updated on housing policy changes



"Otherwise, it is not fair to blame affected residents to draw comparisons of the past compensations in some estates a decade ago." — Teo Kueh Liang, Letter to the Editor

By Letters to the Editor
Dear Editor,

I refer to the commentary, “SERS an increasingly tricky balancing act between flat owners and Government”. (TODAY, July 14).

Some pertinent questions regarding SERS (Selective En-bloc Redevelopment Scheme) have been lingering in the minds of many households of Singaporeans:

It is understandable if land cost is integrated into the overhead costs of construction for commercial and industrial projects as they are profit-oriented, but not for the public housing projects, as each household needs an affordable roof over their heads. Further, each household has to pay property tax throughout its 99-year lease.

If any changes or adjustments to the public housing policy regarding the compensations of SERS program for now and for the future, it is good and significant for the HDB to inform the public via mainstream, alternative, and social media so that all the flat owners are kept informed of the changes, for example, residents who are affected by SERS have to pay an additional top-up for a fresh 99-year lease flat of the same type/size.

Otherwise, it is not fair to blame affected residents to draw comparisons of the past compensations in some estates a decade ago.

Teo Kueh Liang

Got a juicy story to share? Came across a gross injustice that needs to be heard? Want to have your opinion on current events made known? Email us your story with details and proof! Make your voice known!
news@theindependent.sg

Ang Mo Kio SERS: Residents upset with having to top up money, say “how many more years must I actually work to pay off all my debts?”

