Letter from the Publisher: A decade of independent journalism and the path ahead

ByKumaran Pillai

December 31, 2023

2023 marked a decade since The Independent Singapore was established as an alternative voice in the Singapore media landscape and as we step into 2024, we find ourselves at the threshold of new opportunities, challenges, and possibilities.

Amid headwinds in our industry, the past year has been a testament to the resilience and strength of our writers as well as the unflagging support of our loyal readers. The Independent Singapore is honored to have been a part of your journey, bringing you unbiased news, insightful analysis, and diverse perspectives that aim to inform and empower.

As we reflect on the accomplishments and lessons of the past year, we also look ahead with optimism and determination. The world is evolving rapidly, and with it, the need for credible, independent journalism has never been greater. The Independent Singapore remains committed to providing you with accurate, timely, and thought-provoking content that empowers you to make informed decisions in this ever-changing landscape.

In the coming year, we will continue to uphold our journalistic values and strive for excellence in delivering news that matters. We are dedicated to fostering an inclusive and engaged community where diverse voices are heard and respected. Your feedback and support have been invaluable to us, and we invite you to share your thoughts and ideas as we embark on this new chapter together.

As we celebrate the dawn of 2024, let us embrace the opportunities for growth, understanding, and unity. May this year bring you joy, success, and fulfillment in all your endeavors. On behalf of The Independent Singapore, thank you for your trust and readership. We look forward to serving you with dedication and integrity in the year ahead.

Wishing you a Happy New Year filled with hope, prosperity, and positive change.

