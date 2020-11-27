Lee Min Ho brings back memories of The King: Eternal Monarch

- Advertisement -

Korean actor Lee Min Ho just posted a new video on his YouTube channel Lee Min Ho Film. Titled Last Autumn, it brings back the memories of The King: Eternal Monarch episode 3. The YouTube video that Lee Min Ho uploaded will take you down the memory lane of The King: Eternal Monarch.

Lee Min Ho played the king in the drama following his return from the compulsory military training. The actor filmed for the show with Kim Go Eun, Woo Do Hwan and other The King: Eternal Monarch stars last autumn (October 2019).

This autumn, Lee Min Ho uploaded a video where he is spotted taking a stroll through the woods with his dog Choco, capturing the beautiful autumn colours.

Lee Min Ho is walking through an open park, giving viewers a breathtaking view of autumn in South Korea in the video. As viewers watch the actor wandering through the deserted woodlands and gushing over his dog playing with fallen leaves, they will realise why it all looks so familiar. Lee Min Ho was seen wearing a similar outfit in the third episode of The King: Eternal Monarch.

In the scene Lee Gon (Lee Min Ho) and Jeong Tae Eul (Kim Go Eun) are in a park. The detective is spotted waiting for the Kingdom of Corea’s emperor while the autumn leaves covered the park. It was an important scene for that was the first time Lee Gon experiences time coming to a stop. Lee Min Ho is seen wearing a similar tan brown coat in the Last Autumn video.

Born June 22, 1987, Lee Min Ho is a South Korean actor, singer, and model. He gained widespread fame in Korea and parts of Asia with his role as Gu Jun-pyo in Boys Over Flowers (2009) which also earned him the Best New Actor award at the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards. His notable lead roles in television series include Personal Taste (2010), City Hunter (2011), The Heirs (2013), Legend of the Blue Sea (2016) and The King: Eternal Monarch (2020).

Apart from his television career, Lee featured in the first lead role in the film Gangnam Blues (2015), followed by his first China-produced film Bounty Hunters (2016) which grossed US$31 million and the mini-romance-web-series Line Romance (2014) which raked in US$20 million.

