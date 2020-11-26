BTS nominated for first ever Grammy award for a K-pop band

- Advertisement -

BTS received their first-ever Grammy nomination for a K-pop band yesterday, making history and bringing the global sensation a step closer to winning the coveted award.

The septet have been at the top of the K-pop industry since their debut in 2013. BTS reached number one with their hit single Dynamite on the Billboard charts in the United States recently. The first-time nominees shared on Twitter their live-streamed reactions to their 2021 Grammy nomination in the best pop group performance field.

Four of the members – BTS leader RM, singer Jimin, Jungkook and V spring up from a sofa, clap and cheer in joy in the video as the nomination for their hit single Dynamite is announced.

“Above all, ARMYs are the ones who helped this miracle come true — of us getting the Grammy nomination. Thank you always,” BTS said on Twitter, addressing the group’s fan base, known as ARMY, an acronym for Adorable Representative MC for Youth. The hashtags “GrammyNominatedBTS” and “Heading to Grammy” were trending on South Korean Twitter.

- Advertisement -

Thousands of fans retweeted the reaction clips and congratulated the group on their accomplishments: “So proud of you guys,” a Twitter user commented.

“Congratulations! You made it! You deserve it!” wrote another user.

The nod comes after BTS released their latest album BE last week.

The group will perform live in South Korea on December 31, their first concert since cancelling a world tour in April because of the coronavirus pandemic.

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a seven-member South Korean boy band that began formation in 2010 and debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment.

The septet—comprising of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—co-write and co-produce much of their own music. Originally a hip hop group, their musical style has evolved to include a wide range of genres.

Their lyrics, often focuses on personal and social commentary, touching on the themes of mental health, troubles of school-age youth, loss, the journey towards loving oneself, and individualism.

Their work features references to literature and psychological concepts and includes an alternative universe storyline. The group has released several albums and performed on several world tours.

Please follow and like us: