SINGAPORE: The Lee Kuan Yew (LKY) Scholarship, Singapore’s premier postgraduate scholarship, is set to undergo significant changes starting next year.

Established in 1991 by the Tanjong Pagar Citizens’ Consultative Committee to honour the contributions of founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, the scholarship aims to recognize exceptional individuals with the potential to contribute significantly to Singapore and society at large.

The Public Service Commission, under the Prime Minister’s Office, announced on Friday (15 Dec) that the scholarship amount will be increased, and the eligibility criteria will be adjusted. Starting from the upcoming academic year, scholarship recipients will benefit from full coverage of tuition fees and an annual allowance of S$50,000 for up to two years for Master’s degree pursuits or up to five years for PhD studies. The move is designed to alleviate the financial burden on scholars, enabling them to focus on their studies and development as future leaders.

The scholarship remains bond-free, but recipients are expected to actively contribute to the betterment of Singapore and its citizens. Over the years, Lee Kuan Yew Scholarship holders have significantly contributed to diverse fields such as Public Service, business, law, medicine, the arts, and academia.

The Public Service Commission emphasized that moving forward, more attention will be given to applicants who can showcase exceptional leadership and outstanding performance in specific areas relevant to the country’s needs. The holistic assessment will consider each applicant’s potential to contribute to Singapore and society through their unique talents.

The announcement comes as the scholarship marks its 32nd year, with 78 individuals awarded the Lee Kuan Yew Scholarship since its inception in 1991. The Public Service Commission is inviting applications for next year’s Lee Kuan Yew Scholarship to continue this legacy. The application period is open from now until March 10th, 2024.

Applicants required to be Singapore citizens will also undergo a comprehensive evaluation process. The assessment will include a review of their track record of leadership and achievements in their respective fields, emphasising their potential to excel in ways that will contribute to and benefit Singapore and society.