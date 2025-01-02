CHINA: The recent leak of Olympic champion Wang Chuqin’s private medical information has ignited a firestorm of criticism and raised serious concerns about medical ethics in China.

According to the latest South China Morning Post report, the controversy unfolded after a Chinese doctor allegedly shared Wang’s personal health details in a chat app, prompting an online outcry.

On Dec 20, reports revealed that Wang, who is part of China’s elite table tennis team, had visited the Changsha No.4 Hospital in Hunan province on Dec 14 for a medical checkup.

The visit occurred during the China Table Tennis Super League’s Changsha match. Wang, who appeared unwell in videos from the event, was later found to have had an electrocardiogram at the hospital.

A screenshot of a chat app conversation surfaced online, showing a doctor bragging about having examined Wang and received autographs from the star.

The doctor even proudly mentioned the athlete’s electrocardiogram results. The post, which quickly went viral, was later deleted after public outrage over the violation of Wang’s privacy.

Online users have vehemently condemned the doctor’s actions, questioning their professionalism and integrity. “Even if doctors are fans of celebrities, they should never let that admiration show during their work,” one user stated.

Another added, “Wang is a top athlete, but at the hospital, he’s just a patient like any of us. If this can happen to him, how can we trust that our private medical information will be kept confidential?”

In response to the incident, a hospital staff member confirmed that disciplinary action had been taken against the doctor, though the specifics were not revealed.

Another source claimed that the doctor’s bonus would be reduced as part of the punishment. The doctor involved has not been publicly identified.

Despite the backlash, Wang has remained silent on both the breach of his privacy and his health status.

However, the 2024 Paris Olympic gold medalist has been experiencing fluctuating performances since the games, and on Dec 17, he announced his decision to take a break from competitions.

Wang, along with his mixed doubles partner Sun Yingsha, is a leading figure in China’s table tennis scene, with over 8 million followers online. His popularity and prominence have only amplified the public’s reaction to the leaked medical details.

Legal experts have weighed in on the matter, with Yang Chen, a lawyer from Beijing Yidu Law Firm, explaining that doctors who leak patient information could face up to 10 days in custody and a fine of 500 yuan (around $70).

According to China’s Medical Practitioners Law, a doctor’s actions could also result in a government warning or even the revocation of their medical license.

This incident has reignited concerns about protecting patient privacy in China and the importance of upholding ethical standards in the medical profession.