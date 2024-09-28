Entertainment

LE SSERAFIM’s heartfelt surprise for Eunchae’s last day as Music Bank’s MC filled with touching moments

September 28, 2024

KOREA: As reported by PINKVILLA, LE SSERAFIM’s Eunchae has officially concluded her role as MC on Music Bank after a delightful 1.7-year run.

On Sept 27, Eunchae, the group’s youngest member, hosted her farewell event to mark the end of her term as the “38th Bank President.” Throughout her tenure, she charmed viewers with her bright personality and joyful energy, becoming a beloved figure on the show.

Eunchae’s final day as MC was filled with touching moments. Her fellow LE SSERAFIM members—Yunjin, Chaewon, Sakura, and Kazuha—surprised her backstage with a cake, celebrating her contributions to the show.

Their heartfelt gesture demonstrated the close bond and support among the group, making the farewell even more meaningful.

Photo: Instagram/LE SSERAFIM

Strong on-screen chemistry

Additionally, co-MC Moon Sang Min, who worked alongside Eunchae, shared a sweet message on his Instagram stories, calling her “the best MC.” His words touched fans, as the two had developed strong on-screen chemistry while together at Music Bank.

In addition, the official Music Bank crew honoured Eunchae’s leaving by posting endearing pictures of her alongside Moon Sang Min on social media.

They wrote a heartfelt caption, expressing how hard it was to say goodbye and praising Eunchae’s professionalism and strength, even on her final day.

Infectious enthusiasm

Eunchae began her journey as an MC on Feb 10, 2023, when she was announced as a co-host alongside actor Lee Chae Min. Over her time on the show, she won the hearts of many with her infectious enthusiasm and radiant presence.

Now, Eunchae will shift her focus to LE SSERAFIM’s upcoming projects, including promotions for their latest EP Crazy, released in late August.

Over on social media, a fan commented, “We’ll miss you mc eunchae! you’ve worked hard until the end 🥹🫶.” Another fan said, “You did well bb.” Yet another one wrote, “You did an amazing job as an mc, eunchae!!! 🍒🤍”

