JAPAN: The ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is set to resume discussions on the possibility of introducing a selective dual surname system, according to Secretary-General Hiroshi Moriyama.

According to Japan Times, the party will also consider engaging in talks with its coalition partner, Komeito, though the outcome of these discussions remains uncertain due to strong conservative opposition within the LDP.

Moriyama emphasized the importance of reviving the discussions, which had been paused, and stressed the need for cooperation with Komeito.

“We want to resume the discussions as soon as possible,” he stated at a press conference on Tuesday. “Holding discussions with Komeito is important as well.”

The topic of allowing married couples to retain separate surnames has gained traction, even within the LDP. Prime Minister and LDP President Shigeru Ishiba expressed support for more frequent internal discussions on the issue, noting the need for further progress.

In a meeting with Komeito leader Tetsuo Saito in late December, Saito proposed initiating talks between officials from both parties on the matter.

However, opposition to the selective dual surname system remains strong within the LDP, particularly among conservative members.

Former Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi, for example, has voiced concerns that such a move could undermine traditional family structures.

As the debate intensifies, the internal divisions within the party could pose a challenge for Ishiba’s administration.

The issue is also gaining attention in the opposition camp.

The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP) plans to submit a bill proposing the introduction of the dual surname system during the ordinary session of the Diet, set to begin on January 24.

As Japan approaches this summer’s House of Councilors election, the CDP hopes to leverage the debate over dual surnames to pressure the LDP, whose members remain divided on the issue.

The outcome of these discussions could have significant political implications, as the debate touches on broader themes of family values and gender equality in modern Japan.

With both internal and external pressures mounting, the path forward remains uncertain.