Lazada customer receives Santa Claus hat instead of bedsheets they ordered—early Christmas surprise?

SINGAPORE — A man waiting for bedsheets from Lazada was left wondering why a Santa Claus hat arrived instead of the items he initially purchased.

“I ordered three bedsheets from Lazada, but I received Santa Claus (hat). Don’t know why Lazada screwed up this time,” wrote a Facebook group Complaint Singapore member on Wednesday (Dec 21). He attached photos of his order, three bedsheets worth S$20.20 each, and the festive hat he received.

Netizens have since agreed that not everything can be trusted online.

Others revealed they stopped using Lazada after similar issues. “I’ve stopped using Lazada ever since I got scammed four times,” revealed Facebook user Hock Leong.

Facebook user Chua Siew Leng advised reporting the incident promptly to Lazada and requesting a refund. “Send an email to Lazada to complain about this seller account,” she noted.

Meanwhile, more experienced buyers from e-commerce platforms highlighted that the seller account showed the typical signs of being a fake shop.

“If you notice the products listed, they are using other shops’ product pictures, and their price is like half,” explained Facebook user John Foo Chang Yao.

“Chi*a scammer shop. They use other legit shop pictures to sell things that are half of what the normal prices of the shop are selling. Too good to be true,” added Facebook user Adrian Lim.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Lazada for a statement and will update the article accordingly. /TISG

