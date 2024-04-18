SINGAPORE: Some of Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s constituents at his Limbang subdivision of Marsiling-Yew Tee Group Representation Constituency (GRC) have compared him to the Chinese god of wealth as they welcomed his upcoming promotion as Singapore premier.

Mr Wong will be made Singapore’s fourth Prime Minister on 15 May. Expressing that they are looking forward to the official handover, Mr Wong’s residents shared their experiences with the soon-to-be PM with Chinese channel 8 World.

One resident said: “If we ask him for anything, he will try his best to help us. I have met him before. I am very happy that he can become our future prime minister.”

Another resident echoed similar sentiments, praising Mr Wong’s kindness and generosity. They shared, “Lawrence Wong is a very kind person, helpful and kind-hearted. Every time he comes to Block 537, he will personally distribute things to us.

I have lived here for 30 years, and I feel his service is very good and he takes good care of the people. In fact, we also hope that he can lead the next generation to be better.”

They added: “He is like the God of Wealth. I like him very much.”

Mr Wong’s colleagues at Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC also congratulated him on Facebook. Senior Minister of State for Defense and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad said:

“I am privileged to support DPM Wong both in Cabinet and in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC as we continue to build on this solid foundation, aiming for a prosperous future for Singapore.”

North West District Mayor Alex Yam added: “Having worked closely alongside DPM Wong, I can attest to his exemplary leadership qualities and unwavering dedication to serving Singapore and Singaporeans.

His commitment to excellence and vision for our nation’s future make him well-suited to lead us into the next chapter of Singapore’s journey.”